Photos: First Look at Paramount Theatre's LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

Aurora’s Paramount Theatre - the nation’s largest musical theater subscription house - has released production photos for its 12th Broadway Series opener, the beloved, doo-wop R&B sensation Little Shop of Horrors, running through October 15.

Check out a first look at the production below!



Stepping up to the plate in her Paramount directorial debut is Landree Fleming, a rising talent in Chicago’s musical theater scene, and a Paramount favorite for her on-stage appearances as Lucinda in Into the Woods and Penny in Hairspray. But Fleming has also been building her behind-the-scenes resume at Paramount, most recently as co-director of Paramount’s BOLD production of Fun Home with Jim Corti (“4 stars”- Chicago Tribune) and as associate director of Beauty and the Beast.



Fleming’s cast for Little Shop of Horrors features Jack Ball (Seymour), Teressa LaGamba (Audrey), Gene Weygandt (Mr. Mushnik), Tickwanya Jones (Ronnette), Lydia Burke (Crystal), Marta Bady (Chiffon), Russell Mernagh (Orin) and Je’Shaun Jackson (Audrey II). Ensemble members are Brandon Acosta, Lexie Bailey, Ann Delaney, Adam Fane (primary puppeteer), Sean Patrick Fawcett, August Forman, Darian Goulding, Jared David Michael Grant, Jeff Pierpoint and Shelbi Voss.

Little Shop of Horrors is written by Howard Ashman and Alan Menken, the duo behind Aladdin, The Little Mermaid and Beauty and the Beast. It’s loosely based on the 1960 low-budget film The Little Shop of Horrors starring Jack Nicholson. The musical premiered off-off-Broadway in 1982, moved off-Broadway where it had a five-year run, and has been produced around the world ever since. It also was made into the 1986 cult film directed by Frank Oz and starring Rick Moranis, Ellen Green, Vincent Gardenia and Steve Martin.



The story is set in Skid Row, where meek and mild Seymour Krelborn is eeking out a living at the failing Mushnik’s Flower Shop. Until one day, Seymour discovers a strange and unusual plant – one that feeds on human blood. He names her Audrey II and becomes caught up in a wild scheme of trying to acquire fresh blood for his ravenous, carnivorous plant – all while attempting to save the love of his life from her evil dentist boyfriend.

Bringing Little Shop of Horrors and the legendary plant Audrey II to spectacular life is another A-list Paramount production team: Michael George and Mariah Morris, co-choreographers; Kory Danielson, music director, conductor and music supervisor; Jeffrey D. Kmiec, scenic designer; Yvonne Miranda, costume designer; José Santiago, lighting designer; Adam Rosenthal, sound designer; Katie Cordts, wig, hair and makeup designer; Jesse Gaffney, properties designer; Ethan Deppe, electronic music designer; Max Fabian, fight and intimacy director; Susan Gosdick, dialect coach; Patrick Michael Tierney, associate director; Isaiah Silvia-Chandley, assistant choreographer; Cameron Tragesser, associate music director and associate conductor; Jinni Pike, stage manager; and Maegan Burnell and Lanita VanderSchaaf, assistant stage managers.﻿

Don’t miss Paramount’s new production of Little Shop of Horrors, a guaranteed wild ride performed on an eye-popping set, filled with some of the catchiest songs in musical theater like “Suddenly Seymour” and “Suppertime.” But remember, don’t feed the plants!

Photo Credit: Liz Lauren