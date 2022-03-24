Photos: First Look at NEW AGE at Milwaukee Rep

Told through music, movement and lyrical storytelling, New Age at Milwaukee Rep follows four women at different junctures in life as they contend with their sexuality, insecurities and legacies.

Cass loves art and continues to redefine herself after divorce, Lisette recounts how she became a writer as she faces health challenges, Candy has carved out a life for herself and despite struggles remains upbeat, and Liberty, the youngest of the group, begins her career as a rock musician.

Edgy, joyful and authentic, Pulitzer Prize nominee Dael Orlandersmith's distinctive style brings the stories of these resilient women to life as they prove that they are defined by much more than age.

