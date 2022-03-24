Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look at NEW AGE at Milwaukee Rep

pixeltracker

Dael Orlandersmith’s distinctive style brings the stories of these resilient women to life as they prove that they are defined by much more than age.

Mar. 24, 2022  

Told through music, movement and lyrical storytelling, New Age at Milwaukee Rep follows four women at different junctures in life as they contend with their sexuality, insecurities and legacies.

Cass loves art and continues to redefine herself after divorce, Lisette recounts how she became a writer as she faces health challenges, Candy has carved out a life for herself and despite struggles remains upbeat, and Liberty, the youngest of the group, begins her career as a rock musician.

Edgy, joyful and authentic, Pulitzer Prize nominee Dael Orlandersmith's distinctive style brings the stories of these resilient women to life as they prove that they are defined by much more than age.

Learn more and purchase tickets here.



Related Articles View More Chicago Stories

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes & More
Mandy Gonzalez Photo
Mandy Gonzalez
Drew Gasparini Photo
Drew Gasparini
Patti Murin Photo
Patti Murin

More Hot Stories For You

  • MADDALENA Premieres at Bolshoi This Week
  • Leading Bolshoi Ballerina Makes the Move to Dutch National Ballet
  • Russia's Bolshoi Conductor Tugan Sokhiev Steps Down Amidst Ongoing Conflict
  • MASTER AND MARGARITA Comes to the Bolshoi