Photos: First Look at MadKap Productions' A CHORUS LINE at Skokie Theatre

Performances run September 8 through October 8, 2023.

By: Aug. 19, 2023

POPULAR

What's On Tour? A Guide to National Touring Shows Near You Photo 1 What's On Tour? A Guide to National Touring Shows Near You
Full Creative Team Announced For BOOP! THE MUSICAL World Premiere; Tickets Now On Sale Photo 2 Full Creative Team Announced For BOOP! THE MUSICAL World Premiere; Tickets Now On Sale
New Jason Robert Brown/Taylor Mac Musical MIDNIGHT IN THE GARDEN OF GOOD AND EVIL to Premi Photo 3 New Jason Robert Brown Musical to Premiere at Goodman Theatre
Goodman Theatre, Paramount Theatre & More Nominated for 2022-2023 Equity Jeff Awards Photo 4 2022-2023 Equity Jeff Awards Nominations Revealed

MadKap Productions will present A CHORUS LINE for 16 live performances at the Skokie Theatre, 7924 Lincoln Ave in Downtown Skokie. Sept 8 – Oct 8, 2023, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 pm, and Sundays at 2:00 pm, with one Wed. matinee on Sept 20 at 1:30 pm.  Tickets are $45 general admission, $38 for seniors and students and can be purchased online at Click Here or by calling 847-677-7761.

Check out a first look at the production below!

A CHORUS LINE revolutionized American musical theatre when it debuted in 1976.  The compilation of real stories from Broadway dancers who had never been given a voice before, captured the imaginations of the public and earned nine Tony Awards, seven Drama Desk Awards, and the Pulitzer Prize for Drama. Songs like “One,” “What I Did For Love,” and “Music and the Mirror” will forever be part of the American popular song library.

The ensemble cast features Erin Renee Baumrucker, Elizabeth Bushell, Sean Caron, Luis Del Valle, Emma Drazkowski, Trevor Hendrix, Ben Isabel, Lili Javorka, Khnemu Menu-Ra, Tyler Meyer, Marcela Ossa, Madelynn Oztas, Chandler Paskett, Ben Paynic, Madison Jaffe-Richter, Rae Robson, Sarah Sapperstein, Jason Sekili, Maddy Shilts, and Whitney Wolf.

The show is directed by MadKap Productions’ Managing Director Wayne Mell with musical direction by multiple Jeff winner Jeremy Ramey and choreography by Susan Pritzker. Lighting design is by Pat Henderson, costume design by Broadway World Award-winner Patty Halajian, and sound design by Chris Cook.  Wendy Kaplan produces for MadKap Productions

A Chorus Line is the second production in MadKap’s 2023-24 season, which also includes The Tale of the Alergist’s WIfe, On Golden Pond, and The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-time. A subscription packages including all four shows is available for $129.

For reservations or additional information, visit Click Here, or call the box office at 847-677-7761

About MadKap Productions

MadKap is celebrating its 9th year at Skokie Theatre and is the recipient of the 2019 Artistic Excellence award from the Village of Skokie Fine Arts Commission.  Wendy Kaplan and Wayne Mell formed MadKap Productions in 2011 and have premiered ground-breaking new plays like Clutter: The True Story of the Collier Brothers Who Never Threw Anything Out and Mr. Shaw Goes To Hollywood,  and Side Effects May Include, the semi-autobiographical account of Seinfeld writer Marc Jaffe’s experiences with Parkinson’s Disease which toured nationally, raising funds for Shaking With Laughter and The Michael J. Fox Foundation.  MadKap Productions was formerly a resident production company at the Greenhouse Theater Center in Chicago.  In February of 2014, MadKap Productions took over management of the Skokie Theatre with the goal of establishing a full-time performing arts center. 

About Skokie Theatre

The Skokie Theatre was originally built in 1912 and served as the local movie theatre for the people who lived in the Skokie area.  The building fell into disrepair, until 2006 when the Skokie Valley Music Foundation spent over 1.2 million dollars to refurbish it and create a music hall that is unlike any other in the area.  Its 140 comfortable seats, perfect acoustics, and elegant art deco architecture makes it a Skokie landmark.  MadKap Productions took over management of the building in February, 2014 with the goal of establishing a full-time performing arts center.  When not presenting plays, audiences can experience cabaret and concerts, dance, and comedy acts.

Photo Credit: MadKap Productions

Photos: First Look at MadKap Productions' A CHORUS LINE at Skokie Theatre
Maddy Shilts, Whitney Wolf, Ben Isabel, Ben Paynic, Elizabeth Bushell, Luis Del Valle, Madelynn Oztas

Photos: First Look at MadKap Productions' A CHORUS LINE at Skokie Theatre
Whitney Wolf, Ben Paynic, Tyler Meyer, Khnemu Menu-Ra, Lili Javorka, Ben Isabel, Jason Sekili

Photos: First Look at MadKap Productions' A CHORUS LINE at Skokie Theatre
Rae Robson, Erin Renee Baumrucker, Emma Drazkowski

Photos: First Look at MadKap Productions' A CHORUS LINE at Skokie Theatre
Madelyn Oztas, Trevor Hendrix, Rae Robson, Whitney Wolf, Marcella Ossa, Khnemu Menu-Ra, Ben Isabel, Madison Jaffe-Richter, Lili Javorka




RELATED STORIES - Chicago

1
A Theater In The Dark to Present Live Immersive Staged Reading of THE WHITE CITY: AN AUDIB Photo
A Theater In The Dark to Present Live Immersive Staged Reading of THE WHITE CITY: AN AUDIBLE EXHIBITION ON H.H. HOLMES, MURDERER in October

A Theater in the Dark’s original audio play THE WHITE CITY: AN AUDIBLE EXHIBITION ON H.H. HOLMES, MURDERER, which premiered online in March 2023, will be presented in a live, immersive staged reading with members of the original cast, for two nights only in the Coach House of historic Glessner House.

2
Raue Center Volunteers And Leadership Team Shine Bright Photo
Raue Center Volunteers And Leadership Team Shine Bright

The Raue Center for the Arts recognizes the outstanding efforts of its dedicated volunteers and exceptional leadership team and commends the work of all volunteers but especially the instrumental contributions of Raue Center Front of House Manager Maribeth Ling, who has exhibited exceptional leadership and planning skills and Volunteer Liaison and Board Member Stacey McInerney, whose recruitment, hard work, and unending support have made a lasting impact.

3
Shattered Globe To Open Season with Arthur Millers A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE; Cast and Creati Photo
Shattered Globe To Open Season with Arthur Miller's A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE; Cast and Creatives Announced

Shattered Globe Theatre opens its 33rd season this fall with Arthur Miller's classic drama A View From the Bridge, reviving a game-changing work from its past with a cast of Shattered Globe ensemble members, veteran Chicago actors and fresh new faces. 

4
Idle Muse Theatre Company Reveals Cast and Creative Team for JUNE: ABORTION AND THE UNDERG Photo
Idle Muse Theatre Company Reveals Cast and Creative Team for JUNE: ABORTION AND THE UNDERGROUND

Get the inside scoop on Idle Muse Theatre Company's production of JUNE: ABORTION AND THE UNDERGROUND, including the cast and creative team behind this thought-provoking play.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

VIDEO: First Look At 'Superboy and the Invisible Girl' From NEXT TO NORMAL At Paramount Theatre Video VIDEO: First Look At 'Superboy and the Invisible Girl' From NEXT TO NORMAL At Paramount Theatre
First Look At NEXT TO NORMAL At Paramount Theatre Video
First Look At NEXT TO NORMAL At Paramount Theatre
Watch 'Gaston' From Disney's BEAUTY AND THE BEAST at Chicago Shakespeare Theater Video
Watch 'Gaston' From Disney's BEAUTY AND THE BEAST at Chicago Shakespeare Theater
Watch Clips from THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL at The Chopin Theatre Video
Watch Clips from THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL at The Chopin Theatre
View all Videos

Chicago SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Color Purple
Fine Arts Building - Studebaker Theater (9/29-10/01)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Mozart Requiem
Symphony Center (9/18-9/18)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Midwest Magic Circus
Raue Center For The Arts (11/15-11/15)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Wedding Singer
The Edge Theater (8/18-9/03)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# For Kids From 1 to 92
Raue Center For The Arts (12/23-12/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Taylor Swift Bar Crawl: Eras, Ex's and Everything Taylor
Various Bars in Wrigleyville (9/30-9/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Live Improvised Comedy
The Bit Theater (1/06-11/18)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Lucy's Comedy
Raue Center For The Arts (2/16-2/16)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Elgin Symphony Orchestra
Raue Center For The Arts (12/08-12/08)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# She Loves Me
Citadel Theatre (11/15-12/17)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You