Photos: First Look at MadKap Productions' A CHORUS LINE at Skokie Theatre

MadKap Productions will present A CHORUS LINE for 16 live performances at the Skokie Theatre, 7924 Lincoln Ave in Downtown Skokie. Sept 8 – Oct 8, 2023, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 pm, and Sundays at 2:00 pm, with one Wed. matinee on Sept 20 at 1:30 pm. Tickets are $45 general admission, $38 for seniors and students and can be purchased online at Click Here or by calling 847-677-7761.

Check out a first look at the production below!

A CHORUS LINE revolutionized American musical theatre when it debuted in 1976. The compilation of real stories from Broadway dancers who had never been given a voice before, captured the imaginations of the public and earned nine Tony Awards, seven Drama Desk Awards, and the Pulitzer Prize for Drama. Songs like “One,” “What I Did For Love,” and “Music and the Mirror” will forever be part of the American popular song library.

The ensemble cast features Erin Renee Baumrucker, Elizabeth Bushell, Sean Caron, Luis Del Valle, Emma Drazkowski, Trevor Hendrix, Ben Isabel, Lili Javorka, Khnemu Menu-Ra, Tyler Meyer, Marcela Ossa, Madelynn Oztas, Chandler Paskett, Ben Paynic, Madison Jaffe-Richter, Rae Robson, Sarah Sapperstein, Jason Sekili, Maddy Shilts, and Whitney Wolf.

The show is directed by MadKap Productions’ Managing Director Wayne Mell with musical direction by multiple Jeff winner Jeremy Ramey and choreography by Susan Pritzker. Lighting design is by Pat Henderson, costume design by Broadway World Award-winner Patty Halajian, and sound design by Chris Cook. Wendy Kaplan produces for MadKap Productions

A Chorus Line is the second production in MadKap’s 2023-24 season, which also includes The Tale of the Alergist’s WIfe, On Golden Pond, and The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-time. A subscription packages including all four shows is available for $129.

For reservations or additional information, visit Click Here, or call the box office at 847-677-7761

About MadKap Productions

MadKap is celebrating its 9th year at Skokie Theatre and is the recipient of the 2019 Artistic Excellence award from the Village of Skokie Fine Arts Commission. Wendy Kaplan and Wayne Mell formed MadKap Productions in 2011 and have premiered ground-breaking new plays like Clutter: The True Story of the Collier Brothers Who Never Threw Anything Out and Mr. Shaw Goes To Hollywood, and Side Effects May Include, the semi-autobiographical account of Seinfeld writer Marc Jaffe’s experiences with Parkinson’s Disease which toured nationally, raising funds for Shaking With Laughter and The Michael J. Fox Foundation. MadKap Productions was formerly a resident production company at the Greenhouse Theater Center in Chicago. In February of 2014, MadKap Productions took over management of the Skokie Theatre with the goal of establishing a full-time performing arts center.

About Skokie Theatre

The Skokie Theatre was originally built in 1912 and served as the local movie theatre for the people who lived in the Skokie area. The building fell into disrepair, until 2006 when the Skokie Valley Music Foundation spent over 1.2 million dollars to refurbish it and create a music hall that is unlike any other in the area. Its 140 comfortable seats, perfect acoustics, and elegant art deco architecture makes it a Skokie landmark. MadKap Productions took over management of the building in February, 2014 with the goal of establishing a full-time performing arts center. When not presenting plays, audiences can experience cabaret and concerts, dance, and comedy acts.