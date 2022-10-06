Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look at MARYS SEACOLE at Griffin Theatre

Marys Seacole is a dazzling tribute to the 19th century British-Jamaican nurse who crossed battle and race lines to chart her own course in history. 

Oct. 06, 2022  

Griffin Theatre Company will launch its 33rd season with the Midwest premiere drama Marys Seacole by Pulitzer Prize winner Jackie Sibblies Drury, directed by Jerrell L. Henderson and Hannah Todd, playing October 1 - November 6, 2022 on Raven Theatre's Schwartz Stage, 6157 N. Clark St. in Chicago. Tickets are now available at www.griffintheatre.com or by calling (773) 338-2177. The press opening is Sunday, October 9 at 7 pm.

The production features Izzie Jones, Stephanie Mattos, RjW Mays, Jesi Mullins, India Whiteside and Mackenzie Williams. Understudies include Madeline Bunke, Sierra Coachman, Laura Coover and Liv J. Wilson.

Marys Seacole is a dazzling tribute to the 19th century British-Jamaican nurse who crossed battle and race lines to chart her own course in history. Moving from past to present, through space and time, Drury's kaleidoscopic new play follows one woman's extraordinary journey from the battlefields of the Crimean War to a modern-day nursing home. From the acclaimed writer who won the 2019 Pulitzer Prize for Fairview, comes this Midwest premiere that challenges us to question our notions of sacrifice and selfishness, and the cherished perception of women as caregivers. The New York Times hailed Marys Seacole as "breathless and radiant" and The New Yorker Magazine called it "revelatory."

The production team to date includes Joe Johnson (Scenic Design), Anna Wooden (Costume Design), Matt Sharp (Lighting Design), L. J. Luthringer (Sound Design), Ivy Treccani (Properties Design), Adam Goldstein (Dialect Coach), Jesi Mullins (Fight Choreography, Violence Design), Matthew Chase (Production Manager), Danny Halminiak (Technical Director), Karen Wallace (Assistant Lighting Design, Head Electrician) and Anna Walker (Stage Manager).

Photo credit: Michael Brosilow

RjW Mays and Stephanie Mattos

RjW Mays, Izzie Jones and Stephanie Mattos

Stephanie Mattos and Mackenzie Williams

Mackenzie Williams, Izzie Jones, Jesi Mullins, Stephanie Mattos, India Whiteside and RjW Mays

Mackenzie Williams and RjW Mays

Stephanie Mattos

Jesi Mullins, Izzie Jones and Stephanie Mattos

Mackenzie Williams and India Whiteside

Stephanie Mattos and RjW Mays

RjW Mays, Izzie Jones, Stephanie Mattos, India Whiteside, Jesi Mullins and Mackenzie Williams





