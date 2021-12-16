Photos: First Look at IRVING BERLIN'S HOLIDAY INN at Drury Lane Theatre
Based on the classic film, Irving Berlin's Holiday Inn follows retired song-and-dance man Jim's efforts to bring entertainment to his small Connecticut town. With the help of talented schoolteacher Linda, he turns his farmhouse into an inn and puts on spectacular shows celebrating all holidays.
Check out photos below!
This joyous, family-friendly musical features thrilling dance numbers, laugh-out-loud comedy, and a parade of Irving Berlin's hit songs, including the Academy Award-winning "White Christmas."
Erica Stephan and Adrian Aguilar
Danielle Davis, Adrian Aguilar and company
Danielle Davis, Adrian Aguilar and company
Lily Kocourek and Drew Humphrey
Adrian Aguilar and Company
Darilyn Burtley, Drew Humphrey, Marisa Fee, Danielle Jackman, Jessica Blair, Ayana Strutz