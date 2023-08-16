Photos: First Look at Hell in a Handbag Productions' MURDER, REWROTE

Hell in a Handbag Productions will conclude its 21st season with the world premiere musical parody Murder, ReWrote, playing August 10 – September 16, 2023 at The Den Theatre (Upstairs Mainstage) 1331 N. Milwaukee Ave. in Chicago’s Wicker Park neighborhood. Tickets are now on sale at bit.ly/MurderReWrote and handbagproductions.org.

Murder, ReWrote features book and lyrics by Ed Rutherford, music and lyrics by George Howe, direction by Anthony Whitaker and music direction by Andrew Milliken.

The cast includes ensemble members David Cerda, Grant Drager, Ed Jones and Tyler Anthony Smith with Mark Bartishell, Britain Gebhardt, Caroline Kidwell, Matt Patrick and Cathy Reyes McNamara.

In the grand Handbag style, this affectionate musical parody of a certain well-known syndicated TV show follows Bessica Feltcher (Britain Gebhardt), a widowed Maine writer of mystery novels who becomes embroiled in murder and mayhem when she, and her nephew Grady (Grant Drager*) visit a faded movie star's mansion. When the star’s extremely annoying daughter, Christina (Tyler Anthony Smith) is murdered, her “Mommie Dearest,” June Crayfish (David Cerda), is the prime suspect. It's up to Bessica to find the murderer with the help of the audience, and some modern technology! Murder, ReWrote is stuffed with humor for both the casual Murder, She Wrote viewer and the deep-cut Fletcher fanatic.