Photos: First Look at Hell in a Handbag Productions' MURDER, REWROTE

The production is playing August 10 – September 16, 2023 at The Den Theatre.
Hell in a Handbag Productions will conclude its 21st season with the world premiere musical parody Murder, ReWrote, playing August 10 – September 16, 2023 at The Den Theatre (Upstairs Mainstage) 1331 N. Milwaukee Ave. in Chicago’s Wicker Park neighborhood. Tickets are now on sale at bit.ly/MurderReWrote and handbagproductions.org.
Murder, ReWrote features book and lyrics by Ed Rutherford, music and lyrics by George Howe, direction by Anthony Whitaker and music direction by Andrew Milliken.
The cast includes ensemble members David Cerda, Grant Drager, Ed Jones and Tyler Anthony Smith with Mark Bartishell, Britain Gebhardt, Caroline Kidwell, Matt Patrick and Cathy Reyes McNamara.
In the grand Handbag style, this affectionate musical parody of a certain well-known syndicated TV show follows Bessica Feltcher (Britain Gebhardt), a widowed Maine writer of mystery novels who becomes embroiled in murder and mayhem when she, and her nephew Grady (Grant Drager*) visit a faded movie star's mansion. When the star’s extremely annoying daughter, Christina (Tyler Anthony Smith) is murdered, her “Mommie Dearest,” June Crayfish (David Cerda), is the prime suspect. It's up to Bessica to find the murderer with the help of the audience, and some modern technology! Murder, ReWrote is stuffed with humor for both the casual Murder, She Wrote viewer and the deep-cut Fletcher fanatic.
Photo Credit: Rick Aguilar Studios
Ed Jones, Grant Drager, Britain Gebhardt, David Cerda and Tyler Anthony Smith
Tyler Anthony Smith, Ed Jones, David Cerda, Grant Drager and Britain Gebhardt
Britain Gebhardt, Grant Drager, David Cerda and Caroline Kidwell
Mark Bartishell, Caroline Kidwell, Britain Gebhardt, Daniel Hurst and Cathy Reyes McNamara
Caroline Kidwell, Mark Bartishell, David Cerda, Daniel Hurst and Cathy Reyes McNamara
Britain Gebhardt with Mark Bartishell, Ed Jones, David Cerda, Grant Drager and Daniel Hurst
Ed Jones, David Cerda and Britain Gebhardt
Tyler Anthony Smith, David Cerda, Ed Jones, Britain Gebhardt, Mark Bartishell and Grant Drager
Cathy Reyes McNamara, Mark Bartishell, Tyler Anthony Smith, Britain Gebhardt, David Cerda, Grant Drager, Ed Jones, Daniel Hurst and Caroline Kidwell
Britain Gebhardt and Grant Drager with Mark Bartishell, Caroline Kidwell, Cathy Reyes McNamara and Daniel Hurst
Ed Jones, David Cerda, Caroline Kidwell, Grant Drager, Mark Bartishell and Britain Gebhardt
Ed Jones and David Cerda
