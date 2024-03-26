Photos: First Look at DIRECTOR'S HAVEN 7 at The Den Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Haven is celebrating its 10th season with its annual Director’s Haven, which features three emerging directors. This annual program gives directors in the earliest stages of their professional careers a rare opportunity to take risks, hone their crafts and talents and share their vision through a fully staged production of a short play. Director’s Haven 7 will play March 27th – April 10th, 2024 at Haven’s resident home, The Den Theatre (Upstairs Mainstage), 1331 N. Milwaukee Ave. in Chicago’s Wicker Park neighborhood.

Check out photos below!

Photo Credit: Michael Brosilow

The cast includes: Ricki Romano, Leela Watts in The Siren Song of Stephen Jay Gould by Benjamin Bettenbender, directed by Leanna Oliveira. In Skyflint (Part One), by Cassandra Rose, Bradley Halverson, Jean Marie Koon, Camilla Frontain, Osiris Cuen, JJ Gatesman, (U/S Gaby Labotka) and Haven A.J. Crawley directed by Gaby Labotka, and Scott Westerman in Krapp's Last Tape by Samuel Beckett, directed by Faith Hart.

Other production and creative team to date include: Nicole LoCicero (Associate Production Manager), Emma Brutman (Scenic), Katie Novak (Props), Andres Mota (Costume Designer), Jake Sorgen (Sound), Julie Adams (Lighting Designer), Allison Petrillo (Music Director for Skyflint), Alyssa Vera Ramos (Intimacy for Skyflint) Amy Allen (Stage Manager for Skyflint), Kelsey Rich (Stage Manager for Krapp’s Last Tape), Hailey Piorek (Stage Manager for The Siren Song of Stephen Jay Gould), Alexis Walker (Casting), Ian Damont Martin (Artistic Director) Angela Salinas (Executive Director), Julia Farrell Diefenbach (Director of Marketing and Social Media).