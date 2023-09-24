Photos: First Look at Chicago Lyric Opera's THE FLYING DUTCHMAN

The Flying Dutchman docks at Lyric for five performances only, through October 7.

By: Sep. 24, 2023

POPULAR

New Cast Set For National Tour of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR Photo 1 New Cast Set For National Tour of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
Darren Criss Announces New Holiday Tour Dates Across the U.S. & Canada Photo 2 Darren Criss Announces New Holiday Tour Dates
Shop MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG On Broadway Merch in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 3 Shop MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Merch in Our Theatre Shop!
Cast Set For the 2023-24 National Tour of ANNIE Photo 4 Cast Set For the 2023-24 National Tour of ANNIE

Lyric Opera of Chicago’s 69th Season has set sail with Wagner’s The Flying Dutchman, September 23 to October 7, 2023. More than 160 musical and dramatic artists bring this riveting odyssey to life on Chicago’s biggest stage.

Check out production photos below!

In his third season as Lyric’s Music Director, Enrique Mazzola leads the Lyric Opera Orchestra through a series of momentous "firsts." This season opener, which features a 72-piece orchestra, will mark Mazzola’s first time conducting Wagner at Lyric. [Other milestones in the season include his first contemporary work at Lyric (Terence Blanchard and Michael Cristofer’s Champion), his first-ever production of Aida, and his first Mozart at Lyric, the Requiem.]

The Flying Dutchman stars returning favorites Tomasz Konieczny as the Dutchman, Tamara Wilson as Senta, and Mika Kares as Daland, as well as Robert Watson as Erik and Melody Wilson as Mary, both in their Lyric debuts. The 85-member Lyric Opera Chorus adds a staggering impact to this haunting story.

The theatrically spellbinding production of director Christopher Alden creates the illusion of a haunted ship battling raging waters and captures all the drama of the high seas suffused into Wagner’s haunting score.

The performance on Sunday, October 1 marks the launch of a new Lyric accessibility initiative — the SoundShirt — a pilot program that allows all audience members, but particularly those who are deaf or hard of hearing, to experience live opera enhanced by real-time vibrations. Lyric is the first opera company in the world to offer this innovation at its live performances.

The Flying Dutchman docks at Lyric for five performances only, through October 7. Audiences are invited to experience this operatic classic on a musical and theatrical scale only Lyric Opera of Chicago can offer.

Photo Credit: Todd Rosenberg

Photos: First Look at Chicago Lyric Opera's THE FLYING DUTCHMAN
Company of Lyric Opera Chicago's The Flying Dutchman

Photos: First Look at Chicago Lyric Opera's THE FLYING DUTCHMAN
Tomasz Konieczny

Photos: First Look at Chicago Lyric Opera's THE FLYING DUTCHMAN
Tomasz Konieczny, Ryan Capozzo, and Company

Photos: First Look at Chicago Lyric Opera's THE FLYING DUTCHMAN
Tomasz Konieczny

Photos: First Look at Chicago Lyric Opera's THE FLYING DUTCHMAN
Ryan Capozzo, Mika Kares, and Tomasz Konieczny

Photos: First Look at Chicago Lyric Opera's THE FLYING DUTCHMAN
Mika Kares and Company

Photos: First Look at Chicago Lyric Opera's THE FLYING DUTCHMAN
Tomasz Konieczny, Mika Kares, and Company

Photos: First Look at Chicago Lyric Opera's THE FLYING DUTCHMAN
Tamara Wilson and Tomasz Konieczny

Photos: First Look at Chicago Lyric Opera's THE FLYING DUTCHMAN
Tamara Wilson, Melody Wilson, and Company

Photos: First Look at Chicago Lyric Opera's THE FLYING DUTCHMAN
Tamara Wilson and Melody Wilson

Photos: First Look at Chicago Lyric Opera's THE FLYING DUTCHMAN
Tamara Wilson and Melody Wilson

Photos: First Look at Chicago Lyric Opera's THE FLYING DUTCHMAN
Tamara Wilson and Company

Photos: First Look at Chicago Lyric Opera's THE FLYING DUTCHMAN
Melody Wilson and Company

Photos: First Look at Chicago Lyric Opera's THE FLYING DUTCHMAN
Tamara Wilson and Robert Watson

Photos: First Look at Chicago Lyric Opera's THE FLYING DUTCHMAN
Robert Watson

Photos: First Look at Chicago Lyric Opera's THE FLYING DUTCHMAN
Mika Kares

Photos: First Look at Chicago Lyric Opera's THE FLYING DUTCHMAN
Tamara Wilson and Tomasz Konieczny

Photos: First Look at Chicago Lyric Opera's THE FLYING DUTCHMAN
Tamara Wilson and Tomasz Konieczny

Photos: First Look at Chicago Lyric Opera's THE FLYING DUTCHMAN
Company of Lyric Opera Chicago's The Flying Dutchman

Photos: First Look at Chicago Lyric Opera's THE FLYING DUTCHMAN
Company of Lyric Opera Chicago's The Flying Dutchman

Photos: First Look at Chicago Lyric Opera's THE FLYING DUTCHMAN
Company of Lyric Opera Chicago's The Flying Dutchman

Photos: First Look at Chicago Lyric Opera's THE FLYING DUTCHMAN
Ryan Capozzo and Tomasz Konieczny, and Company

Photos: First Look at Chicago Lyric Opera's THE FLYING DUTCHMAN
Ryan Capozzo and Tomasz Konieczny, Tamara Wilson, Mika Kares, and Melody Wilson

Photos: First Look at Chicago Lyric Opera's THE FLYING DUTCHMAN
Tomasz Konieczny, Tamara Wilson, Mika Kares, and Melody Wilson

Photos: First Look at Chicago Lyric Opera's THE FLYING DUTCHMAN
Tamara Wilson

Photos: First Look at Chicago Lyric Opera's THE FLYING DUTCHMAN
Tomasz Konieczny and Tamara Wilson

Photos: First Look at Chicago Lyric Opera's THE FLYING DUTCHMAN
Tomasz Konieczny

Photos: First Look at Chicago Lyric Opera's THE FLYING DUTCHMAN
Tomasz Konieczny, Mika Kares, and Ryan Capozzo

Photos: First Look at Chicago Lyric Opera's THE FLYING DUTCHMAN
Tamara Wilson, Melody Wilson, and Company

Photos: First Look at Chicago Lyric Opera's THE FLYING DUTCHMAN
Tomasz Konieczny

Photos: First Look at Chicago Lyric Opera's THE FLYING DUTCHMAN
Company




RELATED STORIES - Chicago

1
PlayGround-Chicago Season 2 Monday Night PlayGround Blasts Off Next Month with ORIGIN STOR Photo
PlayGround-Chicago Season 2 Monday Night PlayGround Blasts Off Next Month with ORIGIN STORY

Join PlayGround-Chicago for the start of their 2nd season with the Monday Night PlayGround series, featuring original short plays inspired by the prompt 'Origin Story.' The event will be held in-person and simulcast online on October 30th at 7pm CT.

2
Deeply Rooted Dance Theater Kicks Off Auditorium Theatres 2023-24 MADE IN CHICAGO Dance Se Photo
Deeply Rooted Dance Theater Kicks Off Auditorium Theatre's 2023-24 MADE IN CHICAGO Dance Series

The Auditorium Theatre presents Deeply Rooted Dance Theater—a Chicago-based contemporary dance company rooted in traditions of American and African-American dance—in a one-night-only performance Friday, November 3 at 7:30 p.m. as part of the theatre's Made In Chicago Dance Series.

3
Black Arts Month Programs Announced October 9-23 Across Chicago Photo
Black Arts Month Programs Announced October 9-23 Across Chicago

Celebrate Black Arts Month with a series of free public events across Chicago from October 9-23. Presented by the African American Arts Alliance of Chicago, this programming showcases the richness and diversity of African American arts.

4
The Jeff Awards to Honor Robert Falls With Special Equity Theater Award Photo
The Jeff Awards to Honor Robert Falls With Special Equity Theater Award

Learn more about the upcoming Jeff Awards ceremony where renowned director Robert Falls will be honored with the Special Equity Theater Award. Find out the date and venue for the event and get all the details about this prestigious award and Falls' well-deserved recognition.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Richard Thomas Is Bringing TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD to a City Near You Video
Richard Thomas Is Bringing TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD to a City Near You
Photos & See Alexa Meade's Fifth Avenue Portrait Collection Video
Photos & See Alexa Meade's Fifth Avenue Portrait Collection
Meet the New Stars of HADESTOWN- Betty Who, Phillip Boykin and Solea Pfeiffer Video
Meet the New Stars of HADESTOWN- Betty Who, Phillip Boykin and Solea Pfeiffer
View all Videos

Chicago SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Color Purple
Fine Arts Building - Studebaker Theater (9/29-10/01)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Intimate Evening with D.C. Anderson
Jekot Theater @ Mrs Murphy and Sons (10/22-10/22)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Saturday's Children
First Flight Theatre Company (9/30-10/01)Tracker PHOTOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Fright: The Improvised Horror Movie
The iO Theater (9/17-11/05)Tracker PHOTOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# American Psycho: The Musical
The Chopin Theatre (9/14-11/26)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Lehman Trilogy
Broadway Playhouse (9/19-10/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Peter Pan
James M. Nederlander Theatre (3/26-4/07)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Island Party Hut's Fall Fest on The Riverwalk: Hayrides on the River & More
Island Party Hut (between Lake Shore Drive and Columbus on the Riverwalk) (9/30-10/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Glenn Miller Orchestra
Arcada Theatre (10/22-10/22)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Little Red Riding Hood
Apollo Theatre (10/19-11/22)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You