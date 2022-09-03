Photos: First Look at Babes with Blades Theatre Company's RICHARD III

Babes With Blades Theatre Company (BWBTC) returns to live performances with its 2022 season and its presentation of William Shakespeare's Richard III, in partnership with the University of Illinois Chicago's Disability Cultural Center and directed by Richard Costes, August 25 - October 15, at The Edge Theater, 5451 N. Broadway Ave, with select performances being live streamed. Previews are Thursday, Aug. 25 - Saturday, Aug. 27 at 8 p.m. and Sunday, Aug. 28 at 3 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 1 and Friday, Sept. 2 at 8 p.m. Press Opening is Saturday, Sept. 3 at 8 p.m. The regular performance schedule is Thursdays - Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 3 p.m. All performances are presented with open captioning and select performances will be live streamed. Tickets are $20-35 and now on sale at BabesWithBlades.org.

Babes With Blades Theatre Company brings the tale of Shakespeare's most complex, cruel and fascinating protagonist to life this summer in a new version that accounts for previously disregarded perspectives. BWBTC Shakespeare's Richard III tells the story of Richard of Gloucester, who uses intelligence, deception and political manipulation towards his ultimate goal: England's crown. BWBTC's production is a partnership with a project called "Making Inclusive Theatre: Richard III as Disability Art," a collaboration with the University of Illinois Chicago's Disability Cultural Center, the UIC Department of Theatre and Bodies of Work, a network of disability arts and culture. BWBTC Shakespeare's production of Richard III adds a new layer to the complex tale by making it more inclusive in order to further explore othering and disability culture.

ABOUT BABES WITH BLADES THEATRE COMPANY

Babes With Blades Theatre Company - over the past 20 years and moving into the future - strives to develop and present scripts focused on complex, dynamic (often combative) characters who continue to be underrepresented on theatre stages based on gender. Babes With Blades Theatre Company uses (and will continue to use) stage combat to tell stories that elevate the voices of underrepresented communities and dismantle the patriarchy.

