Photos: First Look At URINETOWN The Musical At Natural Talent Productions

Natural Talent Productions has brought you incredible productions in the past, such as Jesus Christ Superstar, The Little Shop of Horrors, Seussical the Musical, Into the Woods, A Midsummer Night's Dream, Disney's The Hunchback of Notre Dame, and more!

This year, NTP presents the satirical comedy Urinetown the Musical to thrill audiences this February! The musical features music and lyrics written by Mark Hollman and a book and lyrics by Greg Kotis. Natural Talent Productions offers audiences a professional quality experience at community theatre prices.

Urinetown the Musical stars Zach Gibson of Warrenville as Officer Lockstock, Seany D. of Chicago as Officer Barrel, Caleb Hand and Sarah Sheehan of Oak Forest as Bobby Strong & Hope Cladwell, William Smith of Bolingbrook as Caldwell B. Cladwell, Meg McGarry of Plano as Penelope Pennywise, and Liv Benson of Chicago as Little Sally.

Rounding out the cast are Cheri Heinz of Elgin as Ma Strong, Mitch Warner of Warrenville as Old Man Strong, Juan Gonzalez and Breigh Starkey of Joliet as Hot Blades Harry & Mrs. Millennium/Featured Dancer, Jenny Hanson of Aurora as Little Becky Two Shoes, Samantha Porter of Lombard as Soupy Sue, Michael Norkus and Brandon Tejera of Romeoville as Tiny Tom and Senator Fipp, Cody Bratcher of Seneca as Mr. McQueen, and Alex Paff of Naperville as Billie Boi Bill. The show also features Jennifer Yager of Plainfield, Jake Teeling of Plano, Zachary Eckhardt of Elburn, Kerry Daimid of Bolingbrook, and Maximus Salazar of Minooka as Featured Dancers.

The creative team includes Jacqueline Schultz of Warrenville (Executive Producer, Director, Choreographer), Jacob Schultz of Warrenville (Co-Producer), Kayla Lollar of Addison (Musical Director & Co-Producer), and Jeff Sand of Wheaton (Co-Producer & Technical Designer).

Urinetown the Musical will run in Naperville at the Yellow Box Theater at 1635 Emerson Lane, Naperville, IL 60540. Show dates are 2/17-2/19 & 2/24-2/26 (Fridays at 8pm, Saturdays at 3pm & 8pm, & Sundays at 4pm). Visit www.naturaltalentproductions.com to purchase tickets.

The show was originally produced on Broadway in September 2001 by the Araca Group and Dodger Theatricals in association with Theatredreams, Inc. and Lauren Mitchell. Urinetown the Musical is presented by Natural Talent Productions through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI) including all authorized performance materials.

Photo Credit: Mark Wedow