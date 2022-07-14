Photos: First Look At THE WIZARD OF OZ At Marriott Theatre

The Marriott Theatre for Young Audiences returns this summer with THE WIZARD OF OZ! Families will relive this beloved tale of four unlikely friends on the adventure of a lifetime at the Marriott Theatre, located at 10 Marriott Dr. Lincolnshire, running through August 7.

THE WIZARD OF OZ tells the classic tale of young Dorothy Gale and her dog Toto who are swept away by a tornado from their Kansas farm to the colorful and enchanting Land of Oz. To get back home, Dorothy must first embark on a journey to the Emerald City, where the Wizard of Oz resides. On the way down the Yellow Brick Road, Dorothy and her dog are accompanied by three new friends they meet along the way- a Scarecrow who wants a brain, a Tin Man who wants a heart and a Cowardly Lion who wants courage. All on the quest to have their wishes come true, they come across the Wicked Witch of the West out on her own quest for revenge.

This production of THE WIZARD OF OZ stars Campbell Krausen as "Dorothy," Lorenzo Rush Jr. as "Lion," Michael Turrentine as "Tin Man," Allison Sill as "Scarecrow," Harriet Nzinga Plumpp as "Auntie Em/Glinda," Jacquelyne Jones as "Miss Gultch/Wicked Witch" and Kevin McKillip as "Uncle Henry/Oz". The ensemble features Laura Savage, Mandy Modic and Matthew Bettencourt, with understudies Isabella Abel-Suarez, Grace Bobber, Emily Ann Brooks, Jake Elkins, Michael Earvin Martin, Jenna Napolitano, and Nolan Fizoires Robinson II.

The Marriott Theatre for Young Audiences team will be led by Artistic Director Peter Marston Sullivan, with artistic associate Emily Marso, props and scenic design by Sally Zack, costume design by Amanda Vander Byl, wig design by Megan Pirtle, lighting design by Jesse Klug, sound design by Brandon Reed, projection and media design by Tony Churchill. The stage manager is Jessica Banaszak.

