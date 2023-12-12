Photos: First Look At THE BAND'S VISIT At Writers Theatre

The Band’s Visit will be presented February 8 – March 17, 2024 in the Alexandra C. and John D. Nichols Theatre.
POPULAR
Writers Theatre, under the leadership of Executive Director Kathryn M. Lipuma and Artistic Director Braden Abraham, continues its 2023/24 Season with The Band’s Visit, featuring music and lyrics by David Yazbek, book by Itamar Moses, and based on the screenplay by Eran Kolirin. See photos from the production.
The Writers Theatre production is directed by Zi Alikhan with music supervision by Andra Velis Simon. The Band’s Visit will be presented February 8 – March 17, 2024 in the Alexandra C. and John D. Nichols Theatre at 325 Tudor Court, Glencoe. The Press Opening is Friday, February 16, 2024 at 7:30pm.
Following the blockbuster success of Once, Writers Theatre ventures into another immersive and engaging musical production. This co-production with TheatreSquared is directed by Zi Alikhan, who has previously helmed productions at Geva Theatre Center, Paper Mill Playhouse, Olney Theatre Center, Pasadena Playhouse, and Primary Stages. Music Supervisor Andra Velis Simon returns to WT after previously working on Next to Normal in the 2018/19 season.
In a small Israeli desert town where every day feels the same, a lost bus arrives carrying an Egyptian Police Band. With no hotel and no buses until morning, the musicians are taken in for the night by the locals. Under the spell of the desert sky, these misplaced musicians bring everyone together in the way that only music can. Winner of ten Tony Awards, including Best Musical, The Band’s Visit is a beautifully intimate show, perfectly suited for the Nichols Theatre, about the unifying power of music.
The cast includes: Jacob Baim [he/him] as Sammy, Rom Barkhordar [he/him] as Tewfiq, Harper Caruso [she/her] as Telephone Guy, Jordan Golding [he/him] as Zelger, Dave Honigman [he/him] as Itzik, Marielle Issa [she/her] as Anna, Mark David Kaplan [he/him] as Avrum, Becky Keeshin [she/her] as Julia, Sam Linda [he/him] as Papi, Usman Ali Mughal [he/him] as Haled, Dana Omar [she/her] as Iris, Adam Qutaishat [any/all] as Camal, Yael "Yaya" Reich [they/them] as Dina, and Jonathan Shaboo [he/him] as Simon. The understudies are Nathan Karnik, Rae Robeson and David Sajewich.
The creative team includes: Zi Alikhan (Director), Sebastiani Romagnolo (Choreographer), Andra Velis Simon (Music Supervisor & Additional Orchestrations), Jason Burrow (Music Director), Celia Villacres (Associate Music Director), Afsoon Pajoufar (Scenic Designer), Raquel Adorno (Costume Designer), Solomon Weisbard (Lighting Designer), Willow James (Sound Designer), Greg Geffrard (Intimacy Director), and Smooch Medina (Projections Director). The stage manager is Miranda Anderson and the assistant stage managers are Natalie Cohen and Zachary Crewse.
Tickets are now on sale at Writers Theatre at 325 Tudor Court, Glencoe; 847-242-6000; www.writerstheatre.org.
Photo credit: Wesley Hitt
Sam Linda, Rom Barkhordar, and Yael “Yaya” Reich
Yael “Yaya” Reich and Rom Barkhordar
Becky Keeshin and Sam Linda
Dana Saleh Omar, Dave Honigman, Mark David Kaplan, Jonathan Shaboo, and Adam Qutaishat
Adam Qutaishat, Dana Saleh Omar , Dave Honigman, Mark David Kaplan, and Jonathan Shaboo
Dana Saleh Omar , Dave Honigman, Mark David Kaplan, Sam Linda, Usman Ali Mughal, Becky Keeshin , Jonathan Shaboo, Marielle Issa , Harper Caruso , and Jordan Golding
Jordan Golding, Becky Keeshin , Mark David Kaplan, Marielle Issa , Usman Ali Mughal, Sam Linda
Adam Qutaishat and Harper Caruso
Harper Caruso , Adam Qutaishat, Jacob Baim, Yael “Yaya” Reich, Rom Barkhordar, Marielle Issa , Jordan Golding, Usman Ali Mughal, Dave Honigman, and Mark David Kaplan
Videos
|Artists Lounge Live Presents The 12 Dames of Christmas
ECC Arts Center (12/15-12/15)
|Emmet Otter's Jug Band Christmas
Studebaker Theater (11/15-12/31)
|On Your Feet (Non-Equity)
Sangamon Auditorium (3/05-3/05)
|The Addams Family Young@Part
The Center for Performing Arts (1/16-4/30)
|Christmas Bingo: It’s a Ho-Ho-Holy Night
Greenhouse Theater Center (11/24-12/30)
|Manuel Cinema's Christmas Carol
Writer's Theatre (11/16-12/24)
|Jim Henson's Emmet Otter's Jug Band Christmas
Studebaker Theatre (11/15-12/31)
|The Rat Pack Is Back
Rosemont Theatre (10/19-1/28)
|Terence Blanchard: Film Scores LIVE!
Auditorium Theatre (1/13-1/13)
|Roast Battle Chicago
The Lincoln Lodge (5/10-12/21)
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW
Recommended For You