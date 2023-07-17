Photos: First Look At A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM At Oak Park Festival Theatre

Experience this joyful production as it was truly meant to be performed…outdoors under the canopy of Oak Park’s beautiful Austin Gardens.

Jul. 17, 2023

The Oak Park Festival Theatre, Oak Park’s premiere Equity theatre and the oldest professional classical theatre in the Midwest, today released production images for their summer production of William Shakespeare’s A MIDSUMMER NIGHT’S DREAM, running through August 19, 2023 at Austin Gardens in Oak Park, Illinois. See photos of the production below. 

Love. Desire. Transformation. William Shakespeare’s timeless fantasy follows three separate but intertwining stories – the Lovers, the Mechanicals, and the Fairies–over the course of a single night. As each thread mingles with the next, the forest becomes an enchanted playground in which affections are misdirected and the limits of love are tested before order is ultimately restored. Experience this joyful production as it was truly meant to be performed…outdoors under the canopy of Oak Park’s beautiful Austin Gardens.

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT’S DREAM runs July 15 - August 19, 2023 with previews July 13 and 14 at Austin Gardens (167 Forest Ave., Oak Park) with performances Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays at 8 p.m, and Sundays at 7 p.m. General admission is $38, with senior and student discounts available, and free admission for children under 12 years old. Tickets are available online at oakparkfestival.com

Photo Credit Josh Darr

Will Wilhelmina

Will Wilhelmina, Sonia Goldberg

Rachel J. Jones, Lucas Prizant

Molly Brennan, Chad Bay, Aaron Latterell

Julio Gutierrez

Haven Crawley

Haven Crawley, Mark Lancaster, Molly Brennan

Aaron Latterell, Sonia Goldberg




