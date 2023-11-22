Photos: EMMET OTTER'S JUG BAND CHRISTMAS Opens At Studebaker Theater

Based on the beloved television special originally created by the legendary puppeteer Jim Henson, the production runs November 15-December 31.
Casting for the live theatrical adaptation of “Jim Henson’s Emmet Otter's Jug-Band Christmas” is now set for the Chicago premiere production, November 15-December 31, 2023, at the Studebaker Theater at the historic Fine Arts Building, 410 South Michigan Avenue.
Based on the beloved television special originally created by the legendary puppeteer Jim Henson, this family-friendly musical features music and lyrics by Paul Williams (The Muppet Movie), with book by lead producer Timothy Allen McDonald (Roald Dahl's James and the Giant Peach) and director/ choreographer Christopher Gattelli (Newsies). Packed with puppets created by Jim Henson’s Creature Shop and starring Andy Mientus (Broadway’s Spring Awakening, Les Misérables) in the title role and Kathleen Elizabeth Monteleone (Broadway’s Hands on a Hardbody) as Ma, Emmet Otter’s Jug-Band Christmas is a heartwarming celebration of the true spirit of the holidays.
Tickets, starting at $43, are now on sale at the Studebaker Theatre box office (410 South Michigan Avenue), fineartsbuilding.com/studebaker/, and 312-753-3210. Private balcony boxes for up to 6 people are available for family-friendly pricing of $300, including fees. Group reservations (8 or more people) are currently available through Group Tix and Tours at www.grouptixandtours.com.
Direct from its triumphant New York City run, Jim Henson’s Emmet Otter’s Jug-Band Christmas brings the beloved television special to life, live on stage. Hailed by The New York Times for its “enchanting puppets” created by Jim Henson’s Creature Shop and “superb score” by Academy Award®–winning songwriter Paul Williams, this 75-minute tale takes us to Frogtown Hollow, where Ma and Emmet Otter risk what little they have to make each other’s holiday dreams come true. Directed by Tony Award® winner Christopher Gattelli (Newsies, SpongeBob: The Musical, “Schmigadoon”), this very merry musical is a heartwarming celebration perfect for the entire family.
Photo Credit: Jenn Udoni
David Barnathan, Christopher Gattelli, Timothy Allen McDonald, Alex Robertson, Kyle Provost. Photo by Jenn Udoni
Paul Williams with the cast of Jim Henson's Emmet Otter's Jug-Band Chiristmas
Kathleen Monteleone and Andy Mientus. Jenn Udoni
Jordan Brownless
Christopher Gattelli, Timothy Allen McDonald, Paul Williams
Christopher Gattelli, Timothy Allen McDonald, Alex Robertson, Paul Williams
Ben Mathew, Nick Cearley, Andy Mientus, Steven Huynh
Anney Ozar, Jordan Brownlee, James Silson, David Stephens
Adam Hess, Timothy Allen McDonald, Kyle Provost
