Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Chicago Awards

Photos: EMMET OTTER'S JUG BAND CHRISTMAS Opens At Studebaker Theater

Based on the beloved television special originally created by the legendary puppeteer Jim Henson, the production runs November 15-December 31.

By: Nov. 22, 2023

POPULAR

Video: Jasmine Amy Rogers Performs 'Where I Wanna Be' From BOOP! THE BETTY BOOP MUSICAL Photo 1 Video: Jasmine Amy Rogers Performs 'Where I Wanna Be' From BOOP!
Video: The Cast of BOOP! THE BETTY BOOP MUSICAL Takes Their First Bows Photo 2 Video: The Cast of BOOP! THE BETTY BOOP MUSICAL Takes Their First Bows
Video: BOOP! The Musical's David Foster, Jerry Mitchell, Jasmine Amy Rogers & More Meet th Photo 3 Video: BOOP the Musical Cast & Creative Meet the Press
Review: ROALD DAHL'S CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY at Paramount Theatre Aurora, IL Photo 4 Review: ROALD DAHL'S CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY at Paramount Theatre Aurora, IL

Casting for the live theatrical adaptation of “Jim Henson’s Emmet Otter's Jug-Band Christmas” is now set for the Chicago premiere production, November 15-December 31, 2023, at the Studebaker Theater at the historic Fine Arts Building, 410 South Michigan Avenue.

Based on the beloved television special originally created by the legendary puppeteer Jim Henson, this family-friendly musical features music and lyrics by Paul Williams (The Muppet Movie), with book by lead producer Timothy Allen McDonald (Roald Dahl's James and the Giant Peach) and director/ choreographer Christopher Gattelli (Newsies). Packed with puppets created by Jim Henson’s Creature Shop and starring Andy Mientus (Broadway’s Spring Awakening, Les Misérables) in the title role and Kathleen Elizabeth Monteleone (Broadway’s Hands on a Hardbody) as Ma, Emmet Otter’s Jug-Band Christmas is a heartwarming celebration of the true spirit of the holidays. 

Tickets, starting at $43, are now on sale at the Studebaker Theatre box office (410 South Michigan Avenue), fineartsbuilding.com/studebaker/, and 312-753-3210. Private balcony boxes for up to 6 people are available for family-friendly pricing of $300, including fees. Group reservations (8 or more people) are currently available through Group Tix and Tours at www.grouptixandtours.com.

Direct from its triumphant New York City run, Jim Henson’s Emmet Otter’s Jug-Band Christmas brings the beloved television special to life, live on stage. Hailed by The New York Times for its “enchanting puppets” created by Jim Henson’s Creature Shop and “superb score” by Academy Award®–winning songwriter Paul Williams, this 75-minute tale takes us to Frogtown Hollow, where Ma and Emmet Otter risk what little they have to make each other’s holiday dreams come true. Directed by Tony Award® winner Christopher Gattelli (Newsies, SpongeBob: The Musical, “Schmigadoon”), this very merry musical is a heartwarming celebration perfect for the entire family.

Photo Credit: Jenn Udoni

Photos: EMMET OTTER'S JUG BAND CHRISTMAS Opens At Studebaker Theater
David Barnathan, Christopher Gattelli, Timothy Allen McDonald, Alex Robertson, Kyle Provost. Photo by Jenn Udoni

Photos: EMMET OTTER'S JUG BAND CHRISTMAS Opens At Studebaker Theater
Paul Williams with the cast of Jim Henson's Emmet Otter's Jug-Band Chiristmas

Photos: EMMET OTTER'S JUG BAND CHRISTMAS Opens At Studebaker Theater
Kathleen Monteleone and Andy Mientus. Jenn Udoni

Photos: EMMET OTTER'S JUG BAND CHRISTMAS Opens At Studebaker Theater
Jordan Brownless

Photos: EMMET OTTER'S JUG BAND CHRISTMAS Opens At Studebaker Theater
Christopher Gattelli, Timothy Allen McDonald, Paul Williams

Photos: EMMET OTTER'S JUG BAND CHRISTMAS Opens At Studebaker Theater
Christopher Gattelli, Timothy Allen McDonald, Alex Robertson, Paul Williams

Photos: EMMET OTTER'S JUG BAND CHRISTMAS Opens At Studebaker Theater
Ben Mathew, Nick Cearley, Andy Mientus, Steven Huynh

Photos: EMMET OTTER'S JUG BAND CHRISTMAS Opens At Studebaker Theater
Anney Ozar, Jordan Brownlee, James Silson, David Stephens

Photos: EMMET OTTER'S JUG BAND CHRISTMAS Opens At Studebaker Theater
Adam Hess, Timothy Allen McDonald, Kyle Provost


BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

RELATED STORIES - Chicago

1
Raue Center School For The Arts Announces Winter/spring 2024 Classes Photo
Raue Center School For The Arts Announces Winter/spring 2024 Classes

RCSA announces its lineup of winter/spring 2024 classes. Find out about the exciting courses and programs being offered.

2
Hell in a Handbag to Present PEEP SHOW: The Handbag 2023 Benefit at The Center on Halsted Photo
Hell in a Handbag to Present PEEP SHOW: The Handbag 2023 Benefit at The Center on Halsted

Hell in a Handbag Productions will present its 2023 benefit: PEEP SHOW, a peep through the curtains at the company’s 2024 season.

3
American Blues Theater Will Open its First Permanent Home Next Month Photo
American Blues Theater Will Open its First Permanent Home Next Month

American Blues Theater, Chicago’s second oldest ensemble theater, under the artistic and executive leadership of Gwendolyn Whiteside, will celebrate the opening of its first permanent home, a two-theater venue, located at 5627 N. Lincoln Ave, Chicago. 

4
Sarah Siddons Society Presents the Chicago Premiere of NOOR INAYAT KHAN: THE FORGOTTEN SPY Photo
Sarah Siddons Society Presents the Chicago Premiere of NOOR INAYAT KHAN: THE FORGOTTEN SPY At The Edge Theater

In a first for the 71-year-old Sarah Siddons Society, will produce a one-night performance of Noor Inayat Khan: The Forgotten Spy, a new one-woman play written and performed by Almanya Narula, a 2016 Siddons Scholarship recipient.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Lawrence Brownlee Sings 'Ah! Mes Amis' from THE DAUGHTER OF THE REGIMENT at Lyric Opera of Chicago Video
Lawrence Brownlee Sings 'Ah! Mes Amis' from THE DAUGHTER OF THE REGIMENT at Lyric Opera of Chicago
Watch Footage from Lyric Opera of Chicago's Production of Janáček's JENŮFA Video
Watch Footage from Lyric Opera of Chicago's Production of Janáček's JENŮFA
Lawrence Brownlee Talks Tonio's Journey in THE DAUGHTER OF THE REGIMENT at Lyric Video
Lawrence Brownlee Talks Tonio's Journey in THE DAUGHTER OF THE REGIMENT at Lyric
View all Videos

Chicago SHOWS
Dennis Watkins' The Magic Parlour in Chicago Dennis Watkins' The Magic Parlour
The Magic Parlour (10/02-12/30)
GreenRoom Improv in Chicago GreenRoom Improv
Raue Center For The Arts (1/06-1/06)
Steve Cochran's NYE Comedy Show in Chicago Steve Cochran's NYE Comedy Show
Raue Center For The Arts (12/31-12/31)
Eleanor's Very Merry Christmas Wish in Chicago Eleanor's Very Merry Christmas Wish
Citadel Theatre (12/20-12/31)
Othello in Chicago Othello
Raue Center For The Arts (4/26-5/19)
The Gift of the Magi in Chicago The Gift of the Magi
Oil Lamp Theater (11/16-12/30)
Jane Lynch: A Swingin Little Christmas in Chicago Jane Lynch: A Swingin Little Christmas
Raue Center for the Arts (12/09-12/09)
On Your Feet (Non-Equity) in Chicago On Your Feet (Non-Equity)
Sangamon Auditorium (3/05-3/05)
Sail On: The Beach Boys Tribute in Chicago Sail On: The Beach Boys Tribute
Raue Center For The Arts (11/25-11/25)
Mrs Claus! in Chicago Mrs Claus!
Apollo Theater (12/05-12/29)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You