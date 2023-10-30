Photos: Chicago Shakespeare Theater Presents William Shakespeare's TWELFTH NIGHT

Chicago Shakespeare Theater presents William Shakespeare’s romantic comedy Twelfth Night, staged by director Tyrone Phillips in the Courtyard Theater, running now through November 26.

The company features Shelby Lynn Bias, Christiana Clark, Ronald L. Conner, Naphtali Curry, Danielle Davis, Yao Dogbe, Israel Erron Ford, Alex Goodrich, Jaeda LaVonne, Arielle Leverett, Roberto Mántica, Adam Poss, Justen Ross, and Paul Oakley Stovall.

Phillips, a first-generation Jamaican American, reimagines Illyria in the Caribbean isles in an exuberant production that makes the play’s oft-quoted line, “If music be the food of love, play on,” ring truer than ever. Separated from her twin brother in a shipwreck and washed ashore in an unfamiliar land, the spirited Viola disguises herself as a man to work for charming Duke Orsino—and finds herself in the middle of a love triangle of hilarious mistaken identities. Filled with witty commentary on gender, class, and sexuality, this sparkling romance brims with heart and revels in the intoxicating power of love.

Rounding out the creative team are Jeff Award-nominated Scenic Designer Sydney Lynne, Jeff Award-nominated Costume Designer Christine Pascual, Lighting Designer Xavier Pierce, Sound Designer Willow James, Jeff Award-winning Projections Designer Mike Tutaj, Verse Coach Kevin Gudahl, Intimacy Director Gaby Labotka, Fight Choreographer Matt Hawkins, Assistant Director Michelle Bester, Assistant Scenic Designer Alyssa Thompson, Assistant Sound Designer Sakyrah Morris, Production Stage Manager Jessica Forella, and Assistant Stage Manager Michael George.

Twelfth Night plays through November 26, 2023, in Chicago Shakespeare’s Courtyard Theater. Tickets start at $38 and are on sale now. Special discounts are available for groups of 10 or more. For more information or to purchase tickets, contact the Box Office at 312.595.5600 or visit the Theater’s website at www.chicagoshakes.com.