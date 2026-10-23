Photos: CARMELA FULL OF WISHES Returns to Chicago Children's Theatre
The family-friendly production, adapted from the acclaimed children's book by Matt de la Peña and Christian Robinson, runs through November 15.
Chicago Children's Theatre is presenting the return of Carmela Full of Wishes, a moving story about family, hope, and belonging, adapted from the children's book by Matt de la Peña and Christian Robinson. See photos from the production!
Originally presented as a world premiere by Chicago Children's Theatre in 2022, Carmela Full of Wishes follows a young Latina girl growing up in a bustling city who longs for her father's return. With her Papi separated from the family because of his immigration status, Carmela dreams of the day his papers will be fixed and they can be reunited.
Directed by Sonya Madrigal, the production explores the power of wishes, the bonds of family, and the resilience of children facing circumstances beyond their control.
The play is based on the picture book by de la Peña and Robinson, the Newbery Medal- and Caldecott Honor-winning creative team behind Last Stop on Market Street.
Carmela Full of Wishes runs through November 15 at Chicago Children's Theatre, located at 100 S. Racine Avenue in Chicago's West Loop.
Photo Credit: joe mazza chicago brave lux inc
Carmela (Isadora Coco Gonzalez) misses her Papi, because Papi is missing some of his papers in Carmela Full of Wishes, now through November 15 at Chicago Children’s Theatre. Sonya Madrigal directs. Chicago Children's Theatre is located at 100 S. Racine St. in Chicago’s West Loop. Tickets: chicagochildrenstheatre.org. Credit: joe mazza chicago brave lux inc.
Isadora Coco Gonzalez, Eduardo Curley-Carillo
Claudia Quesada, Isadora Coco Gonzalez
Isadora Coco Gonzalez
Jose M. Cervantes
Isadora Coco Gonzalez, Eduardo Curley-Carillo
Isadora Coco Gonzalez
Jose M. Cervantes, Isadora Coco Gonzalez
Isadora Coco Gonzalez, Eduardo Curley-Carillo
Isadora Coco Gonzalez
Isadora Coco Gonzalez, Eduardo Curley-Carillo
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