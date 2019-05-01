Photo Flash: TimeLine Theatre Company Presents TOO HEAVY FOR YOUR POCKET

TimeLine Theatre Company presents the Chicago premiere of Too Heavy for Your Pocket, which doubles as the Chicago debut of rising young playwright and TV writer Jiréh Breon Holder, recently named one of "Tomorrow's Marquee Names, Now in the Making" by The New York Times.

Set during the height of the civil rights movement, Too Heavy for Your Pocketis a captivating and complicated tale about the intersection of family, responsibility, and progress. Previously seen at Atlanta's Alliance Theatre and in an extended Off Broadway run at Roundabout Theatre, Holder's riveting new play was hailed "an exceptional work, one that will dive-bomb into your head and your heart" (Talkin' Broadway) and a story "that examines life on both the margins and at the epicenter of historic change" (Stage Left).

TimeLine Company Member Ron OJ Parson will direct TimeLine's Chicago debut of Too Heavy for Your Pocket. Named one of Chicago's most "in demand directors" by Chicago Magazine (February 2019), Parson's credits at TimeLine include Brett Neveu's To Catch a Fish, Dominique Morisseau'sParadise Blue and Sunset Baby, and Lorraine Hansberry's A Raisin in the Sun. Right before helming TimeLine's Too Heavy for Your Pocket, Parson directed back-to-back productions of August Wilson's Ma Rainey's Black Bottom for Writers Theatre and Sweat by Lynn Nottage at Goodman.

The Too Heavy for Your Pocket cast, all making their TimeLine debuts, features Jalen Gilbert (he/him, playing Bowzie), Ayanna Bria Bakari (she/her, as Evelyn), Jennifer Latimore (she/her, as Sally Mae), and Cage Sebastian Pierre (he/him, as Tony).

Gilbert was previously seen in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom and East Texas Hot Links at Writers Theatre and Mies Julie at Victory Gardens. Bakari recently co-starred in How to Catch Creation at Goodman Theatre. She also has performed at Victory Gardens, 16th Street Theatre, The New Colony, and in Stage Left's Jeff-nominated Insurrection: Holding History. Both Gilbert and Bakari are graduates of The Theatre School at DePaul University. Latimore was recently seen in The Importance of Being Earnest and as Viola in Twelfth Night Or What You Will at Writers Theatre. Other local credits are Court Theatre'sHarvey and Chicago Shakespeare Theater's Love's Labor's Lost and Macbeth.Pierre also appeared in Macbeth, as well as Q Brothers Christmas Carol andShort Shakes! Romeo and Juliet at Chicago Shakespeare, and A Moon for the Misbegotten at Writers Theatre.

TimeLine's production team for Too Heavy for Your Pocket includes José Manuel Díaz-Soto (Scenic Designer, he/him); Alexia Rutherford (Costume Designer, she/her); Maggie Fullilove-Nugent (Lighting Designer, she/her); Christopher Kriz (Sound Designer and Original Composition, he/him); Jermaine Hill (Music Director and Original Composition, he/him); Vivian Knouse (Properties Designer, she/her); Katie Cordts (Wig and Hair Designer, she/her), Regina Victor (Dramaturg, they/them); Dina Spoerl (Lobby Designer, she/her); Cara Parrish (Stage Manager, she/her); and Am'Ber D. Montgomery (Assistant Director, she/her).

Opening Night is May 2. Performances run through June 29 at TimeLine Theatre, 615 W. Wellington Ave., Chicago. For tickets and information, visit timelinetheatre.com or call the TimeLine Box Office at(773) 281-8463 x6.

