Photo Flash: First Look at TimeLine's KILL MOVE PARADISE

Four young black men, torn from the world without warning, discover themselves stuck in a cosmic waiting room in the afterlife. While balancing the reality of their past and the uncertainty of their future, their souls try to find peace in TimeLine Theatre's Chicago premiere of Kill Move Paradise.

Inspired by the ever-growing list of slain unarmed black men and women, Kill Move Paradise is a portrait of those lost-not as statistics, but as heroes who deserve to be seen for the splendid beings they are.

Kill Move Paradise is by James Ijames and directed by Wardell Julius Clark.

Performances run through April 5, 2020 at TimeLine Theatre, 615 W. Wellington Ave., Chicago. For tickets and information, visit timelinetheatre.com or call (773) 281-8463 x6.

Photo Credit: Lara Goetsch

Isa (Kai A. Ealy, from left), Grif (Cage Sebastian Pierre), Tiny (Trent Davis) and Daz (Charles Andrew Gardner)

Tiny (Trent Davis, front), Isa (Kai A. Ealy, back from left), Grif (Cage Sebastian Pierre), and Daz (Charles Andrew Gardner)

Grif (Cage Sebastian Pierre, from left), Isa (Kai A. Ealy), Daz (Charles Andrew Gardner), and Tiny (Trent Davis)

Tiny (Trent Davis, from left), Grif (Cage Sebastian Pierre), Isa (Kai A. Ealy), and Daz (Charles Andrew Gardner)

Grif (Cage Sebastian Pierre, from left), Isa (Kai A. Ealy), and Daz (Charles Andrew Gardner)

Daz (Charles Andrew Gardner, from left), Grif (Cage Sebastian Pierre), and Isa (Kai A. Ealy)

Grif (Cage Sebastian Pierre, from left), Isa (Kai A. Ealy), and Daz (Charles Andrew Gardner)

Isa (Kai A. Ealy, from left), Grif (Cage Sebastian Pierre), and Daz (Charles Andrew Gardner)

Grif (Cage Sebastian Pierre, from left), Daz (Charles Andrew Gardner) and Isa (Kai A. Ealy)

Cage Sebastian Pierre is Grif

Kai A. Ealy is Isa





