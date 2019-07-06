Photo Flash: First Look at ONE FLEA SPARE at Connective Theatre Company

Connective Theatre Company, founded in the fall of 2018 as a collective of Chicago artists committed to creating diverse stories for the stage, is performing their first production July 5 - 21, 2019. Their inaugural play is Naomi Wallace's ONE FLEA SPARE, the 1997 Obie Award winner for Best Play. ONE FLEA SPARE is being produced in partnership with the local refugee settlement organization RefugeeOne, and is jointly directed by Brian Zane and Ashley Joy. It will play at Nox Arca Theatre, 4001 N. Ravenswood Avenue, Suite 405, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 pm and Sundays at 3:00 pm.

The cast includes Taylor McWilliams-Woods* as Morse, Andrew Thorp as Bunce, Tim Kough as Mr. William Snelgrave, Rosalind Jurwitz as Mrs. Darcy Snelgrave, and Brian Zane as Kabe.The production team includes Brian Zane* (Producer/Director), Ashley Joy* (Director), Rachel Schulz* (Casting Director), Lena Romano* (Dramaturge), Leah Huskey* (Intimacy Designer), Bobby Duncalf* (Fight Choreographer), Rachel Hunsinger (Assistant Director), Hayley Wallenfeldt (Set/Costume Designer), Josh Mather (Sound Designer), Robin Maegawa-Goeser (Prop Designer), Maya Jamner (Hair/Makeup Designer), Aram Monisoff (Dialect Coach), Charles Blunt (Lighting Designer), Taylor Adams* (Assistant Stage Manager), and Mary Clancy (Stage Manager). (*Denotes Connective Theatre Company Ensemble Member)



Connective Theatre Company's partnership with RefugeeOne includes talkbacks and lobby displays connecting those displaced by the plague in 1665 to refugee crises today, as well as describing the part that privilege and wealth plays in dictating who is able to escape dangerous situations. There will be petitions and info on how to donate to RefugeeOne after the show, so audiences can take direct action and connect the themes of ONE FLEA SPARE with current issues.

Tickets and info available at www.connectivetheatrecompany.com

