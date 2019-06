The 1993 AIDS-themed musical ALL THAT HE WAS is set to open on August 12 at the Pride Arts Center. The writers have crafted a special version of the show specifically for the Pride venue, with new music and a newly revised script. With music by Cindy O'Connor and book and lyrics by Larry Todd (Johnson) Cousineau, this winner of the National Playwright's Award and the ACTF Musical Theatre Award is a moving and surprisingly funny account of one man's struggle with AIDS and the reverberations of his death. The deceased functions as host and narrator, invisible among the friends and family assembled to pay him final respects. Hoping for a day when the shattered pieces of his life can come together, he leads them on a journey of shared reminiscences.



The cast is currently in rehearsals. Here's a look at cast members Matt Huston, Joe Giovannetti, Brittney Brown, Ethan Warren and Colleen Perry rehearsing with director and bookwriter/lyricist Larry Todd Cousineau and Music Director Cody Michael Bradley.



Photo Credit: Paul Goyette