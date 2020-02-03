Photo Flash: Broken Nose Theatre's LABYRINTH

Broken Nose Theatre has launched its eighth season, exploring the theme "Change the Rules," with the U.S. premiere of Beth Steel's propulsive financial drama Labyrinth, directed by Spenser Davis, playing January 31 - February 29, 2020 at its resident home, The Den Theatre (2A), 1331 N. Milwaukee Ave. in Chicago's Wicker Park neighborhood. Tickets are currently available at www.brokennosetheatre.com. Tickets for all Broken Nose Theatre productions are available on a "pay-what-you-can" basis, allowing patrons to set their own price and ensuring theatre remains economically accessible for all audiences.

The cast includes ensemble members Benjamin Brownson*, Elise Marie Davis*, Rob Koon*, Adam Soule* and David Weiss*, with guest artists Ambrose Cappucio, Rebecca Flores, Darren Jones, David Lovejoy, William Anthony Sebastian Rose II, Jackie Seijo, Julia Skeggs.

New York City, 1978. Having just landed his dream job as a Wall Street banker, John Anderson finds himself swept off on luxurious trips to Latin America with only one goal: selling loans to the region's developing nations eager to borrow. But as the banks' excessive lending strategy starts pushing whole countries toward the brink of bankruptcy, and the biggest credit bubble in history threatens to burst, John and his colleagues must come to terms with the true price of chasing their fortunes.





