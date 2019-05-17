Photo Flash: AstonRep Theatre Presents THE CROWD YOU'RE IN WITH

AstonRep Theatre Company concludes its 2018-19 season with Rebecca Gilman's dramaTHE CROWD YOU'RE IN WITH, directed by Co-Artistic Director Derek Bertelsen*, playing May 16 - June 16, 2019 at The Raven Theatre (West Stage), 6157 N. Clark St. in Chicago. Tickets are currently available at www.astonrep.com or by calling (773) 828-9129.

The cast includes AstonRep Co-Artistic Director Sara Pavlak McGuire* with Maggie Antonijevic, Lynne Baker, Javier Carmona,Martin Diaz-Valdes, Nick Freed and Erin O'Brien.

A backyard barbeque is the perfect place to tackle life's big questions: Is the chicken done? Does the band need a new tune? Is this the right time to have a baby? Gilman's fresh and moving play takes an intimate look at modern families, friendships and the ins and outs of love.

The production team for THE CROWD YOU'RE IN WITH includes Jeremiah Barr* (scenic/props design), Uriel Gomez (costume design), Samantha Barr* (lighting design), Melanie Thompson* (sound design), Aja Wiltshire* (assistant director) and Melanie Kulas(stage manager).

*Denotes AstonRep Company Members.

Photo Credit; Paul Goyette





Related Articles Shows View More Chicago Stories

More Hot Stories For You