Photo Flash: AstonRep Theatre Presents THE CROWD YOU'RE IN WITH

May. 17, 2019  

AstonRep Theatre Company concludes its 2018-19 season with Rebecca Gilman's dramaTHE CROWD YOU'RE IN WITH, directed by Co-Artistic Director Derek Bertelsen*, playing May 16 - June 16, 2019 at The Raven Theatre (West Stage), 6157 N. Clark St. in Chicago. Tickets are currently available at www.astonrep.com or by calling (773) 828-9129.

The cast includes AstonRep Co-Artistic Director Sara Pavlak McGuire* with Maggie Antonijevic, Lynne Baker, Javier Carmona,Martin Diaz-Valdes, Nick Freed and Erin O'Brien.

A backyard barbeque is the perfect place to tackle life's big questions: Is the chicken done? Does the band need a new tune? Is this the right time to have a baby? Gilman's fresh and moving play takes an intimate look at modern families, friendships and the ins and outs of love.

The production team for THE CROWD YOU'RE IN WITH includes Jeremiah Barr* (scenic/props design), Uriel Gomez (costume design), Samantha Barr* (lighting design), Melanie Thompson* (sound design), Aja Wiltshire* (assistant director) and Melanie Kulas(stage manager).

*Denotes AstonRep Company Members.

Photo Credit; Paul Goyette

Photo Flash: AstonRep Theatre Presents THE CROWD YOU'RE IN WITH
Lynne Baker, Javier Carmona, Sara Pavlak McGuire, Maggie Antonijevic, Nick Freed, Erin O'Brien and Martin Diaz-Valdes

Photo Flash: AstonRep Theatre Presents THE CROWD YOU'RE IN WITH
Sara Pavlak McGuire and Martin Diaz-Valdes

Photo Flash: AstonRep Theatre Presents THE CROWD YOU'RE IN WITH
Javier Carmona, Lynne Baker and Martin Diaz-Valdes

Photo Flash: AstonRep Theatre Presents THE CROWD YOU'RE IN WITH
Nick Freed and Martin Diaz-Valdes

Photo Flash: AstonRep Theatre Presents THE CROWD YOU'RE IN WITH
Maggie Antonijevic and Lynne Baker

Photo Flash: AstonRep Theatre Presents THE CROWD YOU'RE IN WITH
Maggie Antonijevic and Erin O'Brien

Photo Flash: AstonRep Theatre Presents THE CROWD YOU'RE IN WITH
Javier Carmona and Nick Freed

Photo Flash: AstonRep Theatre Presents THE CROWD YOU'RE IN WITH
Sara Pavlak McGuire and Martin Diaz-Valdes

Photo Flash: AstonRep Theatre Presents THE CROWD YOU'RE IN WITH
Nick Freed, Maggie Antonijevic and Sara Pavlak McGuire

Photo Flash: AstonRep Theatre Presents THE CROWD YOU'RE IN WITH
Nick Freed, Maggie Antonijevic and Sara Pavlak McGuire



Related Articles View More Chicago Stories   Shows



More Hot Stories For You

  • Photo Flash: Northlight Theatre Presents INTO THE BREECHES
  • Photo Flash: Court Theatre Presents THE ADVENTURES OF AUGIE MARCH
  • Photo Flash: First Look At The World Premiere of MIRACLE
  • Photo Flash: AstonRep Theatre Presents THE CROWD YOU'RE IN WITH
  • Review Roundup: Critics Weigh in On David Cromer Helmed NEXT TO NORMAL
  • First Folio Theatre Presents HENRY V In July

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup