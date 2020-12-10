Pegasus Theatre Chicago Announces Young Playwright Festival Winners

Pegasus Theatre Chicago proudly presents the 34th Young Playwrights Festival (YPF) which selects winning high school-age scribes to apprentice with theatre professionals to workshop and produce their plays.

The 2021 Festival features three one-act plays sharing at their core a mystery discovered, unearthed or realized. Written by students from Kenwood Academy, Lane Tech College Prep and The University of Chicago Laboratory Schools, the 34th YPF streams virtually January 7 - 31, performed in tandem Thursdays - Sundays. School matinee performances are available for teachers via ypf@pegasustheatrechicago.org. Opening ceremony is Sunday, Jan. 10 at 2 p.m. Ticket holders have 48 hours access to YPF and content is available until Sunday at 11:59 p.m. each weekend. Tickets are $20 for adults and $12 for students ages 22 and under, available at PegasusTheatreChicago.org.

Professionally produced by Pegasus Theatre Chicago, YPF is the second oldest such festival in the country. This annual competition enhances language arts, encourages independent, high-level thinking, strong personal values and influences career development for Chicago's teens. YPF routinely receives more than 500 submissions from Chicago area teens, three of which are selected for production.

This year's winning plays are:

A Lady's Facade

by Aisha Ziad, University of Chicago Laboratory Schools, Teacher-Christine Himmelfarb | directed by Reshmi Hazra Rustebakke

After being fired, fine arts historian and curator Hayley tries to earn her job back when she uncovers a secret behind the Mona Lisa that could change history.

Containment

by Lincoln Gaw | Lane Tech College Prep, Teacher-Brian Telles | directed by Alex Levy

In this satire, Ohio has invaded its neighboring states, spreading like a plague, and the Centers for Disease Control has dispatched armed rapid response teams to the Illinois border to try and contain the threat.

These Glass Lives

by Jake Florell, Kenwood Academy, Teacher-Jon Nemeth | directed by Ilesa Duncan

A panicked teen sneaks into a man's home seeking refuge as police are actively pursuing a suspect. The two men discover the fragile nature of their connection.