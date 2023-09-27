Patty Halajian Talks Ins and Outs of Costume Design on 'It's Showtime with Rikki Lee'

The world of theater involves people with many diverse talents coming together to create art. One of the most important things about a stage production or a film, or a television show is the costuming. What the characters wear is part of the story, part of the characterization. How those costumes are brought to fruition – either by sewing them, or buying them, or renting them – is the job of the costume designer.

On a new episode of radio show and podcast It’s Showtime with Rikki Lee, host Rikki Lee Travolta sits down with acclaimed theatrical costume designer Patty Halajian for a discussion on what goes into the art of costume design and the process of working with a production team to create the director’s vision.

Halajian has worked as a costume designer and in other wardrobe capacities for such renowned institutions as Marriott Theatre, Skokie Theatre, Music Theater Works, Citadel Theatre, College of Lake County, Freemont Street Theater Company, Schaumburg Nutcracker Ballet, St. James Theater, Big Deal Productions, Highland Park Players, and numerous Chicago-area high school. Some of the famous stars she has helped make magnificent include Diana Ross, Penn and Teller, Natalie Cole, Meat Loaf, Smokey Robinson, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Muse, and The Chippendales Dancers.

The It’s Showtime with Rikki Lee interview airs on 101.5 FM WHRU out of Chicago’s Huntley community on Friday, September 28, 2023, at 3 PM Central. Stream in real-time at www.HuntleyRadio.com.

For extra eager listeners, the episode is also already available as a podcast on Apple, iHeartRadio, Spotify, Google, Amazon, and all other major podcast platforms.

It’s Showtime with Rikki Lee provides an eye-opening look into the world of entertainment. The show features guests representing the best of film, television, stage, music, and literature. From Hollywood A-listers to Broadway award-winners to local artists, It’s Showtime with Rikki Lee is an entertaining blend of playful fun with just the right touch of journalistic integrity.