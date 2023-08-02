Pat McGann Comes to the Raue Center

Raue Center For The Arts has announced the return of funny-man Pat McGann for an evening of stand-up comedy, on September 9, 2023 at 7 pm. 

Fresh from his sold-out run at the Chicago Theater this past spring, McGann has quickly risen as one of the sharpest stand-ups in the comedy world. Pat began stand-up at 31 after realizing he was not very good at selling packaging. He hustled his way to become the house emcee at Zanies Chicago, where he distinguished himself as especially adept at working the crowd. A husband and father of 3 young children, Pat’s appeal stems from his quick wit & relatable take on family life & marriage.

"It is so great to see Pat's career take off over the years.  He's really a great guy on stage and off,” explains Raue Center director, Richard Kuranda.  “He's coming off of sold-out shows at the Vic, Carolines' in NYC, and touring with Sebastian worldwide.  His special on Amazon is hysterical. Now is your chance to see him back here again at the Raue!"

In 2017, McGann began touring as the opening act for Sebastian Maniscalco, moving with him from clubs, to theater, and to arenas, including 4 sold-out shows at Madison Square Garden. McGann’s relatively short, but impressive resume, includes performances on The Late Show with David Letterman, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Montreal’s famed Just For Laughs Festival, Gilda’s LaughFest, The Great American Comedy Festival, and the Nashville Comedy Fest. McGann still calls Chicago home. Now McGann brings his brand of comedy to Raue Center! 

Tickets start at $40 ($28 for RaueNOW Members)  and may be purchased online at rauecenter.org or via the Box Office at 815.356.9212 or 26 N. Williams Street in downtown Crystal Lake. 




