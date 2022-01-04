Paramount 2022 Lineup Includes Jay Leno, Under The Streetlamp, Straight No Chaser, and More

Broadway is back at Aurora's Paramount Theatre, currently presenting the final week of its smash hit production of Cinderella through Sunday, January 9, 2022.

But don't forget, Paramount also brings internationally known comedians, musicians, dance troupes and family shows to downtown Aurora, year-round.

Looking ahead to 2022, on the comedy front, tickets are now on sale for two of the funniest men in America - Frank Caliendo (March 18) and Jay Leno (March 26) - each performing one-night-only on Paramount's historic stage.

Nationally acclaimed music tribute acts include The Man in Black: A Tribute to Johnny Cash (March 17), An Evening with Killer Queen (March 19), Purple Reign: The Prince Tribute Show (March 25), along with An Evening with Under the Streetlamp, known for their doo-wop, Motown and old time rock' n' roll (March 27), and a capella performers Straight No Chaser: The Open Bar Tour (June 4).

Tickets are on sale now for all performances. For tickets and information, visit paramountaurora.com, call (630) 896-6666, or stop by the Paramount Theatre box office, 23 E. Galena Blvd., 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Saturday.