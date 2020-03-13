Paper Source Announces The Return Of Kids Art Camp Program

Summer is right around the corner and Paper Source is thrilled to help get kids out of the house and into the creative spirit! The nation's leading expert on all things DIY and crafting is excited to announce the return of the wildly popular Kids Art Camp, a weekly series beginning June 29- July 31.

Offered in two sessions - 10a.m.-12p.m. and 1p.m.-3p.m. - these fun-filled, weeklong art camps will encourage junior crafters to think out-of-the-box and self-express through designing and crafting projects from start-to-finish. Each series costs $155 in total, supplies included, and attendees can sign up here. Registration is now available and a 10% discount will be offered for those that sign up early.

Children participating in Kids Art Camp will create five exciting and engaging projects over the course of the workshop, including Paper Doll Portraits, Canvas Lunch Totes, Felted Friends, Moving Picture, Sticker Make and Trade, Matchbox Dioramas, DIY Magnets and many others.

The complete Kids Art Camp schedule is as follows:

Week One

June 29: Handmade Paper

June 30: Monogram Wall Art

July 1: DIY Magnets

July 2: Canvas Lunch Totes

July 3: Paper Doll Portraits

Week Two

July 6: Rainbow Wall Art

July 7: Sticker Make & Trade

July 8: Matchbox Dioramas

July 9: Felted Friends

July 10: Moving Picture

Week Three

July 13: Handmade Paper

July 14: Monogram Wall Art

July 15: DIY Magnets

July 16: Canvas Lunch Totes

July 17: Paper Doll Portraits

Week Four

July 20: Rainbow Wall Art

July 21: Sticker Make & Trade

July 22: Matchbox Dioramas

July 23: Felted Friends

July 24: Moving Picture

Week Five

July 27: Handmade Paper

July 28: Monogram Wall Art

July 29: DIY Magnets

July 30: Canvas Lunch Totes

July 31: Paper Doll Portraits

Registration for Kids Art Camp is now available online and Paper Source is currently offering a 10% discount for those that register. Each workshop is available for $155 total. For more information or to register, please visit https://www.papersource.com/craft/kids-camp.html







