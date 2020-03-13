Paper Source Announces The Return Of Kids Art Camp Program
Summer is right around the corner and Paper Source is thrilled to help get kids out of the house and into the creative spirit! The nation's leading expert on all things DIY and crafting is excited to announce the return of the wildly popular Kids Art Camp, a weekly series beginning June 29- July 31.
Offered in two sessions - 10a.m.-12p.m. and 1p.m.-3p.m. - these fun-filled, weeklong art camps will encourage junior crafters to think out-of-the-box and self-express through designing and crafting projects from start-to-finish. Each series costs $155 in total, supplies included, and attendees can sign up here. Registration is now available and a 10% discount will be offered for those that sign up early.
Children participating in Kids Art Camp will create five exciting and engaging projects over the course of the workshop, including Paper Doll Portraits, Canvas Lunch Totes, Felted Friends, Moving Picture, Sticker Make and Trade, Matchbox Dioramas, DIY Magnets and many others.
The complete Kids Art Camp schedule is as follows:
Week One
June 29: Handmade Paper
June 30: Monogram Wall Art
July 1: DIY Magnets
July 2: Canvas Lunch Totes
July 3: Paper Doll Portraits
Week Two
July 6: Rainbow Wall Art
July 7: Sticker Make & Trade
July 8: Matchbox Dioramas
July 9: Felted Friends
July 10: Moving Picture
Week Three
July 13: Handmade Paper
July 14: Monogram Wall Art
July 15: DIY Magnets
July 16: Canvas Lunch Totes
July 17: Paper Doll Portraits
Week Four
July 20: Rainbow Wall Art
July 21: Sticker Make & Trade
July 22: Matchbox Dioramas
July 23: Felted Friends
July 24: Moving Picture
Week Five
July 27: Handmade Paper
July 28: Monogram Wall Art
July 29: DIY Magnets
July 30: Canvas Lunch Totes
July 31: Paper Doll Portraits
Registration for Kids Art Camp is now available online and Paper Source is currently offering a 10% discount for those that register. Each workshop is available for $155 total. For more information or to register, please visit https://www.papersource.com/craft/kids-camp.html