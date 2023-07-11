PUFFS Extends at Otherworld Theatre Through August 27

Otherworld Theatre Company, the premier science fiction and fantasy production company in North America, has announced that the wildly popular PUFFS, OR, SEVEN INCREASINGLY EVENTFUL YEARS AT A CERTAIN SCHOOL OF MAGIC AND MAGIC will add three weeks to its run in August. Originally slated to close July 23, the show will take to the stage again August 11 - 27, 2023 on the Ray Bradbury stage at 3914 N. Clark St. Otherworld's staging of Matt cox's unlicensed, unauthorized parody earned rave reviews, and has played to sold out houses since opening June 15. Throughout the show's run, Otherworld Theatre Partners with Howard Brown Health on fundraising initiatives and post-show panel discussions.



For seven years a certain boy wizard went to a certain Wizard School and conquered evil. This, however, is not his story. This is the story of the Puffs who just happened to be there too. A tale for anyone who has never been destined to save the world. PUFFS has been performed off-Broadway and in numerous productions around the world since its premier at the off-off-Broadway People's Improv Theatre in New York City in 2015, and was nominated for the Off-Broadway Alliance Award for “Best Unique Theatrical Experience” in 2017.

The cast includes Jono Mammel (Wayne), Ginny Weant (Sally Perks), Nick Marino (Ernie Mac), Ben McClymont (Cedric/Voldy), Janice Rumschlag (Leanne), Jenna Sage (Sally Bones/Harry), Jerome Jones (J. Finch), Collin Borisenko (Narrator), Blake Hood (Oliver), Kyra Young (Megan), and Christien Krasch (Hannah/McG).

Otherworld Theatre Artistic Director Tiffany Keane Schaefer co-directs with Vhenan Armitage Strange, and Vic Nelson is set designer. Sam Campos is fight director.

PUFFS, OR, SEVEN INCREASINGLY EVENTFUL YEARS AT A CERTAIN SCHOOL OF MAGIC AND MAGIC continues its regular run through July 23 with performances Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays at 7 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. Following a two week hiatus, the show returns August 11 through 27, and is performed Fridays and Saturdays at 7 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m at Otherworld Theatre (3914 N. Clark St.). The show runs approximately 120 minutes with one intermission. Tickets are $30, with some Pay-What-You-Can tickets available for each performance. Tickets are available online at www.otherworldtheatre.org.

This show is not authorized, sanctioned, licensed, or endorsed by J.K. Rowling, Warner Bros., or any person or company associated with the Harry Potter books, films, or play

Photo credit: Nadir Waxali