Otherworld Theatre To Play at Reduced Capacity; Issues Guidelines for Attending

Read a message from Otherworld's leadership team concerning COVID-19 Coronavirus:



Greetings, Otherworlders



Over the past several weeks, Otherworld Theatre has implemented and communicated several steps to protect our people, patrons, and guests against the spread of COVID-19. As always, your health and safety is our highest priority. Because information and events change regularly and quickly, we at Otherworld wanted to take a moment to reinforce the important role you play and to reassure you that we are prepared.



• As of this moment, there will be no more than 80 patrons allowed in the theatre at the same time. Chairs will be spread out appropriately to make sure there is adequate distance between patrons.



• The key to avoiding the spread of the virus is to take these warnings seriously. We cannot emphasize enough that those who may have been exposed to the community spread of the virus, or if you have any cold or flu symptoms, to not come into the theatre. Otherworld Theatre will offer you a credit to come to another show at a later date. To get your credit, please email our Box Office Manager Mike Danovich at Mike@otherworldtheatre.org to receive your credit.



• If you have any respiratory symptoms, regardless of travel history, stay home until you are recovered. If you have a fever, cough, and/or difficulty breathing, seek medical care promptly, as this may be due to an infection or other serious condition. Please do not bring it to the theatre.



• Practice basic respiratory and hand hygiene by containing your cough or sneeze into a tissue and disposing it into a garbage can. We have many tissues available around the theatre.



• Wash your hands frequently with soap and water or use our readily available hand sanitizer.



• Avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth, as hands touch many surfaces that can be contaminated by the virus.







As things continue to develop, we may change our procedures at the theatre. We will keep you updated.



The above may be overridden by any government mandated decisions and policies, as we are dedicated to compliance with the CDC and the City of Chicago Health Department.



As always, you can communicate your thoughts and concerns to us directly. Please do not hesitate to reach out to our Artistic Director Tiffany Keane Schaefer at Tiffany@otherworldtheatre.org.



If you would like to help our theatre, please consider making a tax deductible donation here.



Live Long and Prosper,



Tiffany Keane Schaefer

Founder and Artistic Director

Otherworld Theatre Company"





