Otherworld Theatre Presents COUNTLESS DRACULA

Otherworld Theatre begins it's seventh season: Epics Reimagined with Countess Dracula, running September 28th-November 2nd.

This re-imagining of Bram Stoker's classic novel throws our expectations out of the window and establishes Countess Dracula as much more than a monster in her story. While Otherworld Theatre's adaptation takes place in the same time period as the original novel, the play transports us across the pond to post-Civil War America. The title character becomes more hero than villain, as an African American woman navigating the complexities of her own power and those around her. The production offers inspiring diversions from the classic story we all know while still offering an action-packed bloodbath that will quench any horror fan's thirst.

Countess Dracula features a cast of professional actors including Danyelle Monson (Adeline/Old Woman/Maid), Jesimiel Jaddua (Jonathan Harker), Robin Minkens (Countess Dracula), Destiny Strothers (Lucy/Old Woman/Luella), LaRose Washington (Mina/Old Woman/Hannah), and Otherworld Theatre ensemble members Mike Danovich (Van Helsing/Arthur Holmwood/First Mate), and Sam Long (Quincy/Cop/Captain).

In addition to director Am'ber D. Montgomery, the play is brought to life by a stellar team of designers including Paloma Locsin (Set Designer), Jennifer Mohr (Costume Designer), Sim Carpenter (Lighting Designer), Devonte Washington (Sound Designer), Almanya Narula (Fight Choreographer), Lana Whittington (Intimacy Designer and Fight Consultant), and Taran Snodgress (Stage Manager).

Playwright Nick Izzo states; "Beyond changing the character's gender and race (specifically African American), we take it a step further and we make her the hero of this story. A flawed hero to be sure, but a hero nonetheless. She is a kind of avenging angel, protecting the African American community from their oppressors. Countess Dracula is not the evil presence here, she is the means of fighting back. We follow the basic structure of the story (it's a pretty simple story), but it's the details that allow us to play with this mythology. We gave ourselves freedom and it very soon became our story. Our Dracula."

Countess Dracula runs September 28th-November 2nd: Thursdays-Saturdays at 7:30pm, & Sundays at 2:30pm with previews on September 26th and 27th at 7:30pm. All performances take place at Otherworld Theatre, 3914 N. Clark Street Chicago, IL 60613. (Street Parking available; CTA Accessible by Sheridan Red Line / 22 Clark).

Tickets for all performances are Pay-What-You-Can but purchasing tickets in-advance is recommended as seats can fill quickly! More information is available at www.otherworldtheatre.org or our ticketing website.





Related Articles Shows View More Chicago Stories

More Hot Stories For You