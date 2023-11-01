Otherworld Theatre Announces STARSHIP EDSEL Season Two

Otherworld Theatre Company, the premier sci-fi and fantasy live theatre production company in North America, today announced Season Two details surrounding the popular Star Trek-inspired comedy STARSHIP EDSEL.

New cast, new characters, and a new ensemble honoring legendary Star Trek actor Jeffrey Combs join the second season of the show, which is performed on the first and third Saturdays of each month at 10 p.m. at the storefront theatre's venue at 3914 N. Clark St., and streaming via YouTube.

Joining the crew of the Edsel are Captain Jean-Pierre Baptiste, played by Edward Neequaye, and a brand new Emergency Medical Hologram, played by Emilie Hapgood. This new EMH was designed to function as both a doctor and a therapist, but like the rest of the Edsel's crew, she is sadly under-equipped for the job. Also joining the Season Two cast are Mike Mazzella as the ship's Chief Engineer and Kenna Bartlett as the ship's computer.

Lilly Bolduc, Croix Perkins, and Christi Climans form the Jeffrey Combs Ensemble, so-named for legendary Star Trek actor Jeffrey Combs, who played nine different characters across four series and several video games, including Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, Star Trek: Voyager, Star Trek: Enterprise, and Lower Decks. Like Combs, the Ensemble will portray many different aliens throughout Season Two, both recurring characters and one-time appearances.

Set aboard the Federation Starship Edsel in the early 25th century, STARSHIP EDSEL is based upon a Live Action Role Play (LARP) written and developed by Brandon Brylawski, a producer and head writer of this farcical show. While the famous flagship of the Federation, the USS Enterprise, is boldly going where no one has gone before under the command of Captain Jean-Luc Picard, the Edsel and her crew have a less glamorous history.

STARSHIP EDSEL Season Two stars Edward Neequaye (Captain Jean-Pierre Baptiste); Bernadette Santos Schwegel (Cadet Cornelia “Corn” Hardstone); Mike Mazzella (Chief Engineer); Brandon Drap (Lt. Chef Dan Gianutore); Janice Rumschlag (Morale Officer); Kelsey Blackwell (Lt. Co'Ay); Keely Smith (Lt. Vialee Parr); Laura Ann Parry (Lt. Commander Tracey Beamer); Emilie Hapgood (EMH); Carlos Rivera (Counselor J'Errrs'q); Matthew Kawa (Lt. T'Pang Gah); Dylan Schaefer (Commander Russell T. Stillwell); Lilly Bolduc, Croix Perkins, and Christi Climans (Jeffrey Combs Ensemble); and Kenna Bartlett (Computer).

STARSHIP EDSEL performances will be held every other Saturday at 10 p.m., with Season Two beginning November 11. The show runs approximately 60 minutes with no intermission. Each show will be live streamed on Otherworld Theatre's YouTube channel. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased at www.otherworldtheatre.org; there are a limited number of Pay-What-You-Can tickets available for each performance.

