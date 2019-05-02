Otherworld Theatre Announces Katie Ruppert As Managing Director

Otherworld Theatre Company's board of directors announced today that it has named Katie Ruppert as the company's new Managing Director. Ruppert will assume her new position at Otherworld in addition to being the Sketch and Improv Curator, on May 6, 2019, replacing founding Managing Director, Mary-Kate Arnold. Arnold will move to a new dual-role within the company as Associate Artistic Director and Casting Director. Otherworld is committed to developing productions and acts which match their mission to bring a live experience to the Science Fiction and Fantasy genres. Otherworld is the world's first and only live performance venue dedicated to the production of Science Fiction and Fantasy works.

Katie Ruppert is best known as the Artistic Director of Out On A Whim Comedy, and is the Executive Producer of the long running hit, Improvised Dungeons and Dragons. She has served Otherworld since last fall as their Sketch and Improv Curator, and has co-created Otherworld's comedy staples including Dork Court, and The Underworld Comedy Showcase. She also serves in Mass St. Productions as head writer. She is a graduate of The Second City Conservatory, Columbia College's Comedy Writing and Performance program, and the Foothill Theatre Conservatory.

"I'm so proud to serve Otherworld Theatre Company; when I moved to Chicago I was looking to make work that was bolder, more elaborate, and more technical than the average theatre or comedy show. Whether you are a Science Fiction and Fantasy fanatic like myself, or a more casual theatre goer; whether you are looking for laughs or a night of dramatic tension, Otherworld's diverse selection of programming is for every audience member," said Ruppert.

In addition to participating onstage and off in several Otherworld productions, Arnold is the co-creator, story designer and non-player character for Otherworld's Moonrise Games, featuring Live-Action-Role-Playing events such as Chronicles of the Realm, Dark Labyrinth, Empyrean and the most recently launched, Albion College of Sorcery.

"It has been a privilege to serve such an amazing company with a unique and important mission, as well as strong growth ambitions. I am looking forward to bringing my enthusiasm, creativity and expertise to my new role," said Arnold.

Located at 3914 N Clark Street, Chicago, IL 60613, Otherworld is the world's first and only venue dedicated to the performance of Science Fiction and Fantasy genre. All mainstage tickets are pay-what-you-can, allowing people of any and all means to experience live performance. Otherworld uses its venue to create a unique community hub for fans of Science Fiction and Fantasy genres that celebrates geek culture unlike anywhere else in the world. Otherworld describes their target audience as anyone who enjoys live performance, Science Fiction and Fantasy literature, film, and television, and fandoms that fall within "popular geek culture."





Related Articles Shows View More Chicago Stories

More Hot Stories For You