Open Space Arts to Present New Play SUNSETS: TWO ACTS ON A BEACH & New Film THE SUMMER WITH CARMEN

THE SUMMER WITH CARMEN screens on Wednesday, January 31.

By: Nov. 21, 2023

Open Space Arts, the company formed in 2022 dedicated to combating homophobia and antisemitism through film presentations and live performances, has announced two events for winter.
 
SUNSETS: TWO ACTS ON A BEACH by Cal Yeomans, is a long-lost drama by an early pioneer of gay theater. This evening of two one-act plays was last performed at the 1982 American Gay Arts Festival in Chicago and offers an intimate exploration of human sexuality and relationships from an era before AIDS era and before online hookups. Both plays are set next to a men’s room on a Florida gulf coast beach – the sort of place where seaside frolics take a different turn when the sun goes down. Play One is a monologue featuring Henrietta, an aging former drag performer who finds a new life purpose in a most unusual type of social service. This character’s journey delves into the complexities of gay life with heavy yet authentic language. Play Two explores the developing relationship – physical and emotional - between Dan, a young, bi-curious, and married construction worker; and John, a forty-something realtor who is a regular visitor to this particular stretch of beach. The production is directed by Kevin Wood and contains nudity. Casting to be announced.
 
SUNSETS: TWO ACTS ON A BEACH will be performed in Open Space Arts’ intimate 20-seat performance space at 1411 W. Wilson Avenue, Chicago. Press opening is Friday, February 2, 2024.
 
Cal Yeomans was an award-winning trailblazer in post-Stonewall gay theater, who had critically acclaimed plays produced on both coasts and in Chicago in the late 1970s and early 1980s. He burst the boundaries of what was considered acceptable in legitimate theater. A native of Crystal River, Florida, a small Gulf Coast town, Yeomans attended Florida State University, designed sets and acted in summer stock before moving to New York, where he studied acting under William Hickey at the famed HB Studio and enrolled in a fashion course at the Parsons School of Design. In 1981, Yeoman's SUNSETS was produced by both the Stonewall Repertory Theater in New York and the 544 Natoma Performance Gallery in San Francisco. The New York production was selected to play at the Third National Gay Arts Festival in Chicago in 1982.
 
Performances are at Open Space Arts, 1411 W Wilson, in Chicago. Opening night is February 2, with performances on Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., and Sundays at 2 p.m. to Feb 18. Tickets are $25 for general admission, $20 for students or seniors, and $15 for OSA Members.
 
THE SUMMER WITH CARMEN, is a 2023 film from Greece, directed by Zacharias Mavroeidis, that has been described as “a reconfiguration of the traditional romantic comedy through a proudly queer lens.” While having a day-long swim at Athens' queer beach, best friends Demos and Nikitas recall the events of a recent summer in the prospect of turning them into a screenplay for Nikitas' feature debut. This frank portrayal of friendships, hookups, and breakups was a stand-out hit at Venice Film Festival this past September, earning several nominations for their Queer Lion Award.
 
THE SUMMER WITH CARMEN screens on Wednesday, January 31 at 7:00 at Facets, 1517 W Fullerton. Tickets are $15, or $10 for OSA Members.

Find information on all Open Space Arts events at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2278079®id=23&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fopenspacearts.com?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1, and Pride Film Fest events at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2278079®id=23&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fopenspacearts.com?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1/category/film-fest/ . Tickets for all events can be purchased at https://www.goelevent.com/OpenSpaceArts/e/Search.
 
OPEN SPACE ARTS, a 501(c)3 non-profit organization, is dedicated to combating homophobia and antisemitism through the transformative power of creativity and cultural expression. Our mission is to foster inclusivity, promote understanding, and empower marginalized communities by utilizing various artistic mediums to challenge discriminatory beliefs and attitudes. OSA has produced ROSENBERG, MASSAGE THERAPY, and THE KRAMER PROJECT in live performances, and produces the Pride Film Fest, a hybrid fest of streaming and in-person events, which runs from November 1 to July 1 annually. Open Space Arts is led by Directors Elayne LeTraunik and David Zak.


