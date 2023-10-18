Open Space Arts Opens ROSENBERG This Weekend

Opening night is Saturday, October 21 at 7:30 pm.

October 18, 2023

 Open Space Arts, the company formed in 2022 dedicated to combating homophobia and antisemitism through film presentations and live performances, will open ROSENBERG, the second of its two hyper-intimate, “micro-theater” dramatic productions to be staged in fall 2023. The full-length play will be performed in the company’s storefront space, seating only 20 patrons, at 1411 W. Wilson Avenue, just east of Clark Street in Uptown. Opening night is Saturday, October 21 at 7:30 pm.
 
David Meyers’ ROSENBERG is a four-character drama about the attorney who prosecuted Julius and Ethel Rosenberg for treason in 1951. The conviction he won sent them to the electric chair but led the attorney and his wife to question their new-found success and notoriety and reassess their values. ROSENBERG will play October 21 - November 5, 2023. Michael D. Graham is directing.

The cast includes Delysa Richards, Dustin Rothbart, Sonya Robinson, and Scott Sawa.

Tickets are $25 ($20 for seniors and students) and are on sale now at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2270936®id=23&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goelevent.com%2FOpenSpaceArts%2Fe%2FSearch?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1. Open Space Arts memberships, offering substantial discounts to stage productions, discounted or free access to film screenings, and free admission to staged readings of plays and screenplays, are also available for $10.00 per month. More information is available at https://openspacearts.com/.

Open Space Arts was founded in 2022 by David Zak and Elayne LeTraunik with the mission of producing stage works as well as the Pride Film Festival presentations of LGBTQ films online and occasionally in-person. The company’s inaugural production was THE KRAMER PROJECT, directed and adapted by David Zak from Larry Kramer’s watershed speech “The Tragedy of Today’s Gays.” Pride Film Festival screenings of LGBTQ short, medium-length and feature films from around the world, were presented continuously from December 2022 until early July 2023; and will resume in November.




