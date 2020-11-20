Oil Lamp Theater Presents IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY

Oil Lamp Theatre will bring its holiday tradition of It's a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play to audiences for the ninth year.

It's a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play has become a holiday tradition for many Oil Lamp patrons and their families, and in this year we know those traditions that bring us joy mean more than ever before.

Embrace the season and watch everyone's favorite classic performed LIVE on a digital 'stage' and streamed right to your home! Only five actors bring dozens of characters to life in a 1946 radio play - complete with sound effects, backdrops, and more - to tell the story of George Bailey, whose troubles lead him to wish he had never been born. He is visited by the angel Clarence who comes to Earth on Christmas Eve to help George realize how many lives he has touched and just how blessed he has been and how different the world would be had he never been there.

Oil Lamp Theater - Over the past fourteen years Oil Lamp Theater has been dedicated to the presentation of traditional theater in an immersive, intimate setting. We have welcomed over 40,000 guests into our unique, inviting venues. In March of 2012, Oil Lamp Theater was incorporated as a not-for-profit theater and established its current 60-seat location in downtown Glenview. The professional company performs plays that present and appeal to core American traditional values relevant to current issues. Oil Lamp Theater welcomes patrons as family, encouraging a personal atmosphere and artistic interactions to emphasize human emotional connections. While we are not able to welcome you into our theater at this time, we continue our commitment to these values and our audience. We are proud to engage our guests in high quality productions presented in a new way.

Live Streamed December 18 and 19 at 7:30 pm

On-Demand December 20 through 27

Where: The comfort of your home

Tickets: Pay What You Can Starting at $25.00

The Program: (60+ minutes) 'Bedford Falls' comes ALIVE in your living room this holiday season!

Learn more at oillamptheater.org.

