Oil Lamp Theater Announces A Special Event Drive-in Premiere

Executive Director Jay Pastucha and Associate Artistic Director Stephen Smith announce a special one night event. Oil Lamp Theater's next production, the charming Bad Dates by Theresa Rebeck will be streamed in a drive in movie format one night only. After the premiere, this filmed production will be available for at-home viewing from August 8-23 (Thursdays-Sundays).

When: Friday, July 7, 2020, 6:00PM & 8:30 PM Where: Our Lady of Perpetual Help Parking Lot (The north side of the 1800 block of Glenview Road in Glenview, IL) Tickets: $25.00 general admission, $40 general admission plus a snack package, or $50.00 for the first row plus a snack package, per car

Oil Lamp veteran Elizabeth Mazur Levin (Beau Jest, Jest a Second, Love, Loss and What I Wore, Motherhood Out Loud, It's a Wonderful Life) will direct the production.

Haley, a divorced single mom living in New York confesses, "And then I realize, in this strange, hallucinatory moment, that the bug guy is looking kind of good, and the things he's saying about bugs are really kind of fascinating and it is then that I realize that maybe it has been too long since I've been on a date."

That's only one of the bad dates Haley describes in this slyly sweet one-woman play.

Lisa Dawn portrays Haley as she makes her journey of self discovery dealing with not only a series of bad dates, but also the challenges of raising a teenage daughter, her work as a restaurant manager and a huge shoe collection. Her encounters with a Buddhist rainstorm, the Romanian mob and the New York City Police Department further complicate her life.

Critic Jared Brown of WGBH described Bad Dates as "Very, very fun." David Lyman of the Cincinnati Enquirer said "... will sure make you laugh. A lot." Theatermania praised "Rebeck's

"convincingly naturalistic dialogue" and Michael Hoban said, "And the results , while still very funny, are satisfying on a much deeper level."

