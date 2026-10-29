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Of DON'T FEED THE PIGEONS to Have Developmental Production at Gwydion Theatre Company

Performances will take place at the Greenhouse Theater, running from December 10th through December 20th.

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Of DON'T FEED THE PIGEONS to Have Developmental Production at Gwydion Theatre Company

Gwydion Theatre Company will present a developmental production of DON'T FEED THE PIGEONS, written by Nena Martins and directed by Ynika Yuag, at Greenhouse Theater.

Welcome to rehearsals for CA-CAW! Brooklyn, a newcomer to a critically acclaimed theatre company, has always dreamt of being an actor. But as rehearsals begin, the dream quickly turns into a nightmare: an abusive Director, increasingly violent script revisions, rigid rules... and one actor will be forced to play a Pigeon. As Brooklyn becomes consumed by her role and the line between reality and fiction begin to collapse, she must find a way to break character and flip the narrative.

Performances will take place at the Greenhouse Theater, running from December 10th through December 20th. The performance schedule features shows Thursday through Saturday at 7:30 PM (and Sundays at 2:30 PM). 

Don't Feed the Pigeons features a cast starring Maya Moreau (Emilia), Marlee Feacher (Hermia), Dylan C. Wack (Claudius), Robert Austin Love (Director), Adam Alpert (Stage Manager), and Tricia Rodgers (Innogen).

The production features scenic, props, and technical design by Jon Yawn (Technical Director/ Scenic Designer), with assistant scenic and props by Ellory Jezuit. The creative team also includes Emma Berry (Lighting Designer), Rick Reid (Sound Designer), Lukia Artemakis (Stage Manager), Tommy Thams (Producer and Production Manager), Grayson Kennedy (Producer), and Ellory Jezuit (Marketing Director), JonMarie Johnson (Production Photos).

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