Of DON'T FEED THE PIGEONS to Have Developmental Production at Gwydion Theatre Company

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Gwydion Theatre Company will present a developmental production of DON'T FEED THE PIGEONS, written by Nena Martins and directed by Ynika Yuag, at Greenhouse Theater.

Welcome to rehearsals for CA-CAW! Brooklyn, a newcomer to a critically acclaimed theatre company, has always dreamt of being an actor. But as rehearsals begin, the dream quickly turns into a nightmare: an abusive Director, increasingly violent script revisions, rigid rules... and one actor will be forced to play a Pigeon. As Brooklyn becomes consumed by her role and the line between reality and fiction begin to collapse, she must find a way to break character and flip the narrative.

Performances will take place at the Greenhouse Theater, running from December 10th through December 20th. The performance schedule features shows Thursday through Saturday at 7:30 PM (and Sundays at 2:30 PM).

Don't Feed the Pigeons features a cast starring Maya Moreau (Emilia), Marlee Feacher (Hermia), Dylan C. Wack (Claudius), Robert Austin Love (Director), Adam Alpert (Stage Manager), and Tricia Rodgers (Innogen).

The production features scenic, props, and technical design by Jon Yawn (Technical Director/ Scenic Designer), with assistant scenic and props by Ellory Jezuit. The creative team also includes Emma Berry (Lighting Designer), Rick Reid (Sound Designer), Lukia Artemakis (Stage Manager), Tommy Thams (Producer and Production Manager), Grayson Kennedy (Producer), and Ellory Jezuit (Marketing Director), JonMarie Johnson (Production Photos).

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 2 Days 08 Hrs 54 Min 08 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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