ON GOLDEN POND Comes to Skokie Theatre in February

Performances run February 2-25.

By: Jan. 22, 2024

MadKap Productions will present ON GOLDEN POND for 13 live performances at the Skokie Theatre, 7924 Lincoln Ave in Downtown Skokie. Feb 2 - Feb 25, 2024, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 pm, and Sundays at 2:00 pm, with one Wed. matinee on Feb 21 at 1:30 pm. Tickets are $38 general admission, $34 for seniors and students and can be purchased online at SkokieTheatre.org or by calling 847-677-7761.

ON GOLDEN POND tells the story of Ethel and Norman Thayer, a retired couple whose 48th summer on Golden Pond in Maine is disrupted by their daughter, Chelsea, who leaves her boyfriend's 13 year-old step-son in their care for the summer. The difficulties of a couple in their twilight years and the challenges of resolving the generation gap, take on a warm and witty edge in a play that effortlessly illustrates the hilarious, heartbreaking, human moments of which life is made.

The play opened in 1979 and swept the Drama Desk Awards, receiving awards for Best New Play, Best Actor (Tom Aldredge as Norman), and Best Actress (Frances Sternhagen, who also won the Tony Award). The Broadway revival in 2005 earned James Earl Jones a Tony Award for Best Actor. Ernest Thompson adapted his play into a movie which won the Academy Award for Best Screenplay, as well as earning Best Actor awards for both Henry Fonda and Katherine Hepburn.

The MadKap production stars the real-life husband and wife team of Bernie Rice and Judy Rossignuolo-Rice as Norman and Ethel Thayer. The cast includes Karyn Louise Doerfler as their daughter Chelsea, Victor Polites as her boyfriend Bill, and Peter Goldsmith as her childhood friend Charlie. The role of 13 year-old Billy Jr. is played in rotation by both AJ Carchi and Ari Magsino.

On Golden Pond kicks off the 10th Anniversary year for MadKap productions at Skokie Theatre, which assumed management of the building in February 2014. Future productions include the award-winning Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-time starting in April, at which time the 10th Anniversary Season will be announced.

For reservations or additional information, visit SkokieTheatre.org, or call the box office at 847-677-7761.




