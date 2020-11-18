Nuns4Fun Releases Streaming Performance Of CHRISTMAS BINGO!

NIGHT will take you back to the bingo halls of your Catholic youth! Or, if you're not of the RC variety (that's Roman Catholic), you'll still love this smash-hit, streaming online for five weeks only, throughout the holiday season.

AND it's a fundraiser for nuns!

Tickets are $20 and on sale now through Ticketleap.com. Performances will be aired Nov. 27 through Dec. 27. There are two matinee options on Wednesdays and Sundays, starting at 2 p.m., and three evening performance options on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays, starting at 6 p.m.

Written by Vicki Quade, one of the creators of the hit comedy Late Nite Catechism, CHRISTMAS BINGO brings together two of the best things about being Catholic: Christmas and Bingo. The show features the character of Mrs. Mary Margaret O'Brien, a former nun and current bingo caller.

A portion of every ticket sold will go to the retirement fund for the Benedictine Sisters of Chicago.

Brush up on your Yuletide trivia, watch as audience members play for actual prizes in this uniquely interactive show. Laugh as the show tackles the wackiest myths and most outrageous facts about Christmas, including jolly old St. Nick's origins and where candy canes come from. There's also a hilarious quiz pitting boys against girls on stage to see who knows the most about the holiday season! Watch and laugh from the comfort of your own home! The comedy, a fixture in Chicago since 2012, Christmas Bingo is the second installment in Quade's bingo series, which also includes the long-running hit Bible Bingo. The show was selected as one of 10 holiday shows highlighted by Chris Jones, the Chicago Tribune's theater critic. The performance is part of the Nuns4Fun series called "From the Archives."

This performance was recorded in 2013 at the Royal George Theater in Chicago, and features the talents of Vicki Quade on stage as Mrs. Mary Margaret O'Brien. To access tickets, go to: https://nuns4fun-entertainment.ticketleap.com. You'll be directed to a link on Vimeo with a special password to view the performance. Can't find your e-mail confirmation? Be sure to check your junk/spam folder! Contact info@nuns4fun.com for help or questions.

For more information, go to the website: www.nuns4fun.com.

