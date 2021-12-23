Northlight's World Premiere of MR. DICKENS' HAT Now Available to Stream

Northlight Theatre, under the direction of Artistic Director BJ Jones and Executive Director Timothy J. Evans, is continuing its 2021-2022 season with the World Premiere of Mr. Dickens' Hat, A Play with Music written by Michael Hollinger, directed by David Catlin, with music direction by Chuck Larkin. Mr. Dickens' Hat runs live and in-person through January 2, 2022 at Northlight Theatre, 9501 Skokie Blvd in Skokie. The production is now also available to watch online until January 16, 2022 through Broadway On Demand.

In a cozy Victorian shop sits the hat of Charles Dickens, who once used it to carry water to the victims of a train wreck (that's true!). When a pair of bumbling thieves plots to steal it (that's imaginary!), young Kit sets out to foil their plan, save the hat, and free her father from debtors' prison. This warm winter's tale is bursting with with original music, lovable characters, and loads of good cheer.

Tickets to the in-person production are $30-$89 and student tickets are available for $15, subject to availability. The Box Office is located at 9501 Skokie Blvd, Skokie.; 847.673.6300; northlight.org.

Tickets to stream the performance are $30/individual or $50/household are available through Broadway on Demand. Each ticket grants the viewer a 48- hour rental period. Tickets may be purchased at any time and the rental period starts when the viewing starts. The production is available to stream online through January 16, 2022.

Executive Director Timothy J. Evans comments, "While theaters were shut down last year during the height of the pandemic, we offered productions to our audiences to watch in comfort of their own homes. It introduced us to some new Northlight patrons from across the country and around the world. While nothing replaces joining together for theater, we are offering Mr. Dickens' Hat to our own audiences and beyond, making the art as accessible as possible."

Artistic Director BJ Jones adds, "New work is one of our chief passions here at Northlight, so it is particularly important that we have returned to what we do best with Mr. Dickens' Hat. We're proud to present to a multi-generational audience this new work that is entertaining, moving, and thoughtful. David is a celebrated director whose imaginative stagings at his home company, Lookingglass Theatre, bring a singular vision to life, as seen in productions like Frankenstein, Moby Dick, and Lookingglass Alice. It is an honor to bring all of these artists to Northlight audiences."

The cast includes: Christine Bunuan (Lady Plume/Witslow), Cordelia Dewdney (Kit), Kasey Foster (Mrs. Prattle, Locksmith, Mother, Piggot), Mark David Kaplan (Mr. Garbleton, Gnat, Old Engineer, Polly), Ruchir Khazanchi (Ned, Countess, Styfflip, Mum), and Nick Sandys (Father, Fleece).

The creative team includes David Catlin (director), Chuck Larkin (music director), William Boles (set designer), Sully Ratke (costume designer), Jason Lynch (lighting designer), Andre Pluess (sound designer), Jonathan Berg-Einhorn (properties design), Nate Cohen (assistant director), Andrei Borges (assistant lighting design), Chris LaPorte (assistant sound design). The stage manager is Katie Klemme and the assistant stage manager is Helen Lattyak.

Northlight's production of Mr. Dickens' Hat is supported in part by The Stone Family Fund, The Edgerton Foundation, and Nan Greenough.