Northlight Theatre Receives Major State Funding Appropriation To Kick-Off Next Act Capital Campaign

Executive Director Timothy J. Evans, Artistic Director BJ Jones and the Northlight Theatre Board of Directors announce that Northlight has been appropriated $927,500 from the state of Illinois for the construction of its new building in downtown Evanston, IL.

"Northlight is honored to be included as a line item appropriation in the new vertical Capital bill. This $927,500 appropriation confirms the economic impact that Northlight Theatre will bring to downtown Evanston. Our legislators understand the impact of the arts in our community not only economically but as a quality of life issue," comments Evans.

With tremendous support from Evanston Mayor Steve Hagerty, state legislators Senator Laura Fine, Representative Robyn Gabel and Representative Jennifer Gong-Gershowitz, and Evanston city staff, this new funding gives Northlight's on-going capital campaign major momentum.

Recently, Northlight Theatre signed an Option Agreement to purchase a building in downtown Evanston at 1012-1016 Church Street, steps away from public transit and ample parking. Northlight is developing plans to purchase the building by the end of the year, and to build a new theatre on this site that will be transformational for Northlight and will enhance downtown Evanston. The new theatre will be a stand-alone, 2-3 story building. Northlight will continue to operate in its current location at the North Shore Center in Skokie through the end of the 2020-21 season.

According to a professional study by Hunden Strategic Partners, the economic impact of the new Northlight Theatre to downtown Evanston will be $56,000,000 in new spending, $644,000 new city tax revenues and 230 full-time equivalent jobs, all in the first five years.

Northlight Theatre aspires to promote change of perspective and encourage compassion by exploring the depth of our humanity across a bold spectrum of theatrical experiences, reflecting our community to the world and the world to our community.

Now in its 44th season, the organization has mounted over 200 productions, including nearly 40 world premieres. Northlight has earned 207 Joseph Jefferson Award nominations and 36 Awards, as well as ten Edgerton Foundation for New Play Awards. As one of the area's premier theatre companies, Northlight is a regional magnet for critical and professional acclaim, as well as talent of the highest quality.





