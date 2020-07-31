Northlight Theatre Delays Plans to Build New Space in Evanston Due to the Health Crisis

Northlight Theatre has delayed its move back to Evanston from Skokie, due to the health crisis, The Chicago Tribune reports. The theater company is planning to build a new building to house a new complex in Evanston. However, the continued shutdown of theaters put these plans on hold.

"Like all businesses, COVID put our progress on pause. We have every intention of moving this project forward once we get back to business," said Tim Evans, executive director of Northlight Theatre. "We're still intent on relocation to downtown Evanston, ideally on the current proposed site."

The new building was set to include a main theater, lobby, cafe and lounge, a rehearsal hall, support spaces, administrative offices and an onsite box office. The auditorium would include a balcony and large backstage space.

A new target date has not been set for the project.

The company previously launched a fundraising campaign, and Evans said donors are still giving.

"People understand what's at stake here. They know that cultural organizations are in a bit of a bind without being able to bring in audiences," Evans said. "People have been generous and we hope they will continue to be."

Read the original story on The Chicago Tribune.

