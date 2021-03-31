Northlight Continues Free INTERPLAY Series Of New Play Readings

The premieres will be followed by a live Q&A with the director and playwright.

Mar. 31, 2021  

Northlight Continues Free INTERPLAY Series Of New Play Readings

Northlight Theatre continues to engage audiences with its commitment to developing new work with free Interplay readings.

Wright/Rand, the new play by Jeffrey Hatcher and Eric Simonson, is directed by David Ira Goldstein and features Artistic Director BJ Jones as Frank Lloyd Wright and Tracy Michelle Arnold as Ayn Rand, to premiere Sunday, April 18, 2021 at 6:30pm. A Distinct Society, written and directed by Kareen Fahmy, premieres Sunday, May 16, 2021 at 6:30pm.

The readings are part of Northlight's Interplay New Play Development program, providing customized support for new work in the critical stages of early play development. The premieres will be followed by a live Q&A with the director and playwright. Recordings of each play will be available for 96 hours following the premiere.

Interplay events are FREE with a suggested donation, but registration is required to receive a viewing link. To sign-up, and for additional details, visit www.northlight.org.


Featured at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Broadway Pillow
Broadway Strong T-Shirt (First Design)
Always A Light Phone Case

Related Articles View More Chicago Stories
Belmont Theater District Brings A Variety Of Entertainment And Education This Spring And S Photo

Belmont Theater District Brings A Variety Of Entertainment And Education This Spring And Summer

Art 4 Presents Virtual Production of RAGTIME Photo

Art 4 Presents Virtual Production of RAGTIME

Win the Chance to See The Texas Tenors Perform Live at McAninch Arts Centers Belushi Perfo Photo

Win the Chance to See The Texas Tenors Perform Live at McAninch Arts Center's Belushi Performance Hall

Carmen J. Gonzalez Announced as Development Director of Porchlight Music Theatre Photo

Carmen J. Gonzalez Announced as Development Director of Porchlight Music Theatre


More Hot Stories For You

  • VIDEO: BEETLEJUICE's Dana Steingold Invites You to Join Her Masterclass!
  • Introducing BroadwayWorld+ and BroadwayWorld+ Pro!
  • VIDEO: Watch Wayne Brady & Seth Rudetsky On Demand
  • 9 Wayne Brady Videos We Can't Get Enough Of!