Northlight Continues Free INTERPLAY Series Of New Play Readings

Northlight Theatre continues to engage audiences with its commitment to developing new work with free Interplay readings.

Wright/Rand, the new play by Jeffrey Hatcher and Eric Simonson, is directed by David Ira Goldstein and features Artistic Director BJ Jones as Frank Lloyd Wright and Tracy Michelle Arnold as Ayn Rand, to premiere Sunday, April 18, 2021 at 6:30pm. A Distinct Society, written and directed by Kareen Fahmy, premieres Sunday, May 16, 2021 at 6:30pm.

The readings are part of Northlight's Interplay New Play Development program, providing customized support for new work in the critical stages of early play development. The premieres will be followed by a live Q&A with the director and playwright. Recordings of each play will be available for 96 hours following the premiere.

Interplay events are FREE with a suggested donation, but registration is required to receive a viewing link. To sign-up, and for additional details, visit www.northlight.org.