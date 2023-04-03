Northlight Announces Reading Of JOAN, A New Play About Joan Rivers

Northlight Theatre, under the direction of Artistic Director BJ Jones and Executive Director Timothy J. Evans, presents the next installment of Interplay with Joan by David Goldstein, directed by David Ivers on Monday, May 1, 2023, at 7:00pm. The creative consultant is Larry Amoros. The reading is presented with permission from Mills Entertainment in association with Sheboygan Productions and Larry Amoros.

Joan Rivers changed the face of women in comedy. This captivating new play chronicles the remarkable journey of the legendary comedian. With humor, heart, and wit, Joan explores the highs and lows of Rivers' career and personal life, from her beginnings in stand-up to her rise to fame, motherhood, and her enduring legacy in entertainment.

The reading is free (with a suggested donation) and open to the public. Space is limited, and advance registration is recommended at Click Here. Joan is part of Northlight's Interplay New Play Development program, providing valuable support for the critical stages of early play development. Donations to Interplay support the continuing development of new plays, Northlight's ongoing programs for schools and community organizations, and the future of Northlight's stage.

The Interplay New Play Development program is supported in part by The Sullivan Family Foundation, the Steinberg Foundation, and the Paul M. Angell Foundation.

Up-to-date Covid-19 related policies can be found at Click Here.

Since its inception in 2006, Northlight's Interplay Program has invested in provocative new works by American and international playwrights, providing customized support in the critical stages of early play development.

Through Interplay, Northlight seeks to serve the specific needs of the play and can provide playwright commissions, workshops with actors, and private or public readings. The public reading series is an instrumental part of the Interplay program, providing audiences the opportunity to participate in a part of the evolutionary process from initial idea to full theatrical production, including first-hand insight from the playwright. Also through the reading series, the playwright has the opportunity to hear audience response that is integral to shaping the play for full production.

As of January 2023, Interplay has provided support for 44 new plays, 36 of which have gone on to full productions - some at Northlight and others around the country, including The Goodman Theatre, the Humana Festival, TheatreWorks, and off-Broadway. Four plays have continued on to acclaim at Ireland's famed Galway International Arts Festival. That staggering success rate has established Interplay as a valuable incubator for new work in the American theatre, and has helped cement Northlight's national reputation as an important contributor to the American theatrical canon.

Northlight Theatre aspires to promote change of perspective and encourage compassion by exploring the depth of our humanity across a bold spectrum of theatrical experiences, reflecting our community to the world and the world to our community.

Founded in 1974, the organization has mounted over 230 productions, including 45 world premieres. Northlight has earned 217 Joseph Jefferson Award nominations and 37 Awards, as well as 11 Edgerton Foundation for New Play Awards. As one of the area's premier theatre companies, Northlight is a regional magnet for critical and professional acclaim, as well as talent of the highest quality.

Northlight is supported in part by generous contributions from Allstate Insurance; the Paul M. Angell Family Foundation; BMO Harris Bank; Bulley and Andrews; Byline Bank; The Elizabeth F. Cheney Foundation; CoBank; ComEd, An Exelon Company; Eckenhoff Saunders; Evanston Arts Council; Evanston Community Foundation; Lloyd A. Fry Foundation; Full Circle Foundation; The Gross Foundation; Gruman Butkus Associates; John R. Halligan Fund; Illinois Arts Council, a state agency; Illinois Humanities; Katten Muchin Roseman LLP; Kirkland & Ellis Foundation; The John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation; Modestus Bauer Foundation; National Endowment for the Arts; Niles Township; NorthShore University HealthSystems; Northwestern University; The Offield Family Foundation; The Pauls Foundation; PNC Bank; Polsinelli; Ralla Klepak Trust for the Performing Arts; Room & Board; Sanborn Family Foundation; The Saints Foundation; Dr. Scholl Foundation; The Shubert Foundation, Inc.; The Harold and Mimi Steinberg Charitable Trust; The Sullivan Family Foundation; and Tom Stringer Design Partners.