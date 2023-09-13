Nathaniel Stampley Performs at the Marriott Theatre Next Month

Marriott Theatre favorite Nathaniel Stampley, currently appearing as Herbie in the theater’s production of GYPSY, takes the stage in an intimate evening of solo songs and stories. Mr. Stampley invites the audience along as he traces his career from his hometown of Milwaukee to Chicago, Broadway, London and beyond. He will be performing selections from his previous appearances at Marriott Theatre including RAGTIME, THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY, his Jeff Award-winning performance in MAN OF LA MANCHA, plus theatre and pop standards and some musical surprises.



Tickets are $60.00 (not including tax and fees) and can be purchased now by calling the box office at 847-634-0200, in person at the Marriott Theatre Box Office, or online at Click Here. Marriott Theatre subscribers receive a 20% discount and groups of 20 or more receive a substantial discount (subscriber and group discounts only available through Marriott Theatre Box Office). Marriott Theatre is located at 10 Marriott Drive, Lincolnshire, IL 60069.