Nataly Aukar Comes to the Den Theatre in October

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Den Theatre has announced Nataly Aukar will perform on Sunday, October 20, 2024, at 7:15 p.m. on The Heath Mainstage, 1331 N. Milwaukee Ave. in Chicago’s Wicker Park neighborhood. Tickets ($22 - $35) are now on sale at www.thedentheatre.com or by calling (773) 697-3830.

Nataly Aukar is a Lebanese born and raised writer and performer based in NYC.

As a stand-up comic, Nataly has toured the world, opening for comedians such as Ramy Youssef (Ramy), Mo Amer (Mo, Black Adam), and Gad El Maleh (Huge in France) and was featured in the Netflix is a Joke Festival as part of the “Introducing…” showcase and most recently on Don’t Tell Comedy. She also starred, alongside Succession’s Hiam Abbas, in Noa Osheroff’s short film “Sofa So Good” which was highlighted in The New Yorker.

Nataly premiered her one-hour solo show "Ramy Youssef presents: Nataly Aukar, My Turn to Talk" last summer to two sold-out audiences at Joe's Pub in New York City, and is currently touring a new hour of stand up in the US, Canada and Europe.

Tickets: $25 regular seating ($22 obstructed view); $35 front row VIP table seating; $31 VIP table seating; $28 mezzanine table seating. All ticket prices include cocktail service with a two-drink minimum.