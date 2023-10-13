Natalie Cuomo and Dan LaMorte Come to the Den Theatre in January 2024

The performance is on Friday January 12, 2024 at 7:15 p.m. 

By: Oct. 13, 2023

 The Den Theatre announced comedians Natalie Cuomo & Dan LaMorte on Friday January 12, 2024 at 7:15 p.m. on The Heath Mainstage, 1331 N. Milwaukee Ave. in Chicago’s Wicker Park neighborhood. Tickets ($22 - $40) are now on sale at www.thedentheatre.com or by calling (773) 697-3830.

About Dan LaMorte:

Dan LaMorte is a unique stand-up comedian, and that’s not just because he’s on the spectrum. His career started young, at 19 years old, after suffering a career-ending injury as a college baseball player. As his star rose in comedy, so did his weight. He appeared on Fox’s Red Eye, AXS TV’s Gotham Comedy Live, Getting Doug with High, and almost every drive-thru in the Tri-state area. He released two albums, Not Enough Pieces & Infect Me Once, both are still popular plays on SiriusXM and have amassed over a million streams on Pandora. By the time he was 23 years old, Dan had built an impressive resume, unfortunately, he had also built a 354-pound body. But that year everything changed. After a doctor told him he had fatty liver disease, Dan decided to ditch the fat life and find the athletic drive again. Over the course of the next three years, he would go on to lose over 185 pounds, become an ultra runner (races longer than marathon distance), and inspire many of his fans to pursue their own weight loss journeys along the way. In his first race ever, like in his entire life, he ran 41 miles through the woods of Pennsylvania. His story and transformation have been featured on FOX, Runner’s World, and Muscle and Fitness. He may have lost the weight, but his sense of humor is still fully intact. In 2023, Dan was chosen as one of the prestigious New Faces at the Just for Laughs Comedy Festival in Montreal. When not traveling, Dan is a fixture of the New York City comedy scene, and has been for the better part of a decade, you can regularly see him at the Comedy Cellar and The Stand comedy clubs.

About Natalie Cuomo:

Born and raised in Queens, NY, Natalie Cuomo has quickly risen within the ranks of standup comedy in New York City. Her debut album Shut Up You Loved It released by The Stand Comedy Club Records debuted at #1 on the iTunes comedy charts. Natalie has been featured in Time Out NY, New York Magazine, Inked Magazine, and Metal Injection.

Natalie has amassed hundreds of thousands of followers over social media including Instagram, Tik Tok and Twitter. She recently achieved partnership status on Twitch where she spends her time away from the stage interacting with fans and creating fun experiences through gaming and standup, including live streaming her comedy special.

She is currently touring the country appearing at comedy, tattoo and gaming festivals including New York Comedy Festival, Hell Yes Fest NOLA, Idaho Comedy Festival, and Laugh Riot LA. When she's not touring, Natalie can be seen regularly at The Stand in New York City where she not only performs but also produces her own show Classy Trashy Comedy.

Natalie hosts her own podcast called Help! which can be found on multiple platforms including Apple, Spotify and Google. Follow her @nataliecuomo on twitter and @nataliecuomo_ on instagram.

Performance schedule:

Friday, January 12, 2024 at 7:15 p.m.

Tickets: $25 regular seating ($22 obstructed view); $40 front row VIP table seating; $35 VIP table seating; $30 mezzanine table seating. All ticket prices include cocktail service with a two-drink minimum.




Recommended For You