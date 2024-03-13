NORTH SHORE LIVE Opens in Chicago This Weekend

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Presented by Chicago’s North Shore Convention and Visitors Bureau (CNSCVB), North Shore Live – will run March 17- April 28, 2024. North Shore Live offers exciting offerings for all interests and ages. More information and special offers available during North Shore Live are available at https://www.visitchicagonorthshore.com/north_shore_live.

“For many areas outside Chicago, there is little to do after the dinner hour,” said Gina Speckman, Executive Director of Chicago’s North Shore Convention and Visitors Bureau. “The richness of the theatrical and musical talent that perform in our unique venues help make visitors choose and then return to Chicago’s North Shore as a preferred destination.”

Among the organizations offering special deals are: Writers Theatre, Northlight Theatre, Music Theater Works, North Shore Center for the Performing Arts, Skokie Theatre, and Wirtz Center for the Performing Arts at Northwestern University. Visitors are encouraged to pair their cultural experience with a meal at one of the restaurants close to their chosen performing arts venue.

For a complete list of participating theaters and performing arts venues, as well as nearby restaurants and attractions, please visit https://www.visitchicagonorthshore.com/north_shore_live. Visitors are encouraged to share photos and videos of their experience using #NSLIVE24 on social media.