Musical Podcast 'WHAT WILL SHE DO NEXT?' Releases New Episodes For December

New York-based musical theatre writing team Bird & Mirabella are pleased to announce two new episodes of their free musical podcast "What Will She Do Next?," both celebrating notable women in the military. Performed by Broadway, film and TV stars, these family-friendly podcasts use interactive storytelling and Broadway-style songs to celebrate key moments in the lives of history's greatest women. The educational and entertaining series also features "Bite-Sized Biographies," all-spoken, full length biographies (no singing or actors) - perfect for bedtime!

The newest episode, set for release on Thursday, December 24, 2020, features Indian American performer, dancer and writer Vaibu Mohan as Padma Bandopadhyay, the first woman Air Marshal in the Indian Air Force. Recording artist and Emmy-nominated TV personality Annette Philip guest stars. Creator Gabrielle Mirabella (National tours: Mamma Mia!, Elf The Musical) also narrates a "Bite-Sized Biography" (just released!) of Captain Annie G. Fox of the Army Nurse Corps, the first woman to receive the Purple Heart for heroism at Pearl Harbor.

"What Will She Do Next?" podcasts can be streamed free of charge at whatwillshedo.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio or anywhere you get your podcasts. Donations, which go directly to the performers, are accepted at whatwillshedo.com/donate. The podcast is also seeking corporate sponsors.

Children (8 - 12 years) are also invited to share information about their favorite historical women to be featured at the end of each podcast. To learn more, visit whatwillshedo.com/kid-s-corner.

Past podcasts available for free streaming:

Comments Co-Creator Gabrielle Mirabella, "We hope to keep kids entertained, learning, and to understand that they aren't alone in feeling 'stuck' right now. We're all searching for 'what to do next', and isn't it great that history's women can give us those answers? And, truly, the actors who bring these characters to life are the backbone of the show. With live entertainment at a standstill, listening to these artists perform gives you the feeling that you're back in a Broadway theatre... if only for twenty minutes."



Co-Creator Ernie Bird adds, "My goal as a musical theatre composer has always been to provoke critical thinking and questioning of the norms. With What Will She Do Next? I inspire kids (and adults) to overcome societal obstacles and accomplish their dreams; while bringing overlooked factual stories to life in a Broadway musical format."