Music Theater Works presents HOW TO SUCCEED IN BUSINESS WITHOUT REALLY TRYING

Music Theater Works presents the Pulitzer Prize-winning musical HOW TO SUCCEED IN BUSINESS WITHOUT REALLY TRYING at Cahn Auditorium in Evanston, June 8 through June 16, 2019.

J. Pierrepont Finch climbs the corporate ladder from lowly window washer to high-powered executive...tackling such dangers as the aggressively compliant "company man", the office party, backstabbing coworkers, caffeine addiction, and of course, true love.

With the hit songs, I Believe in You, The Brotherhood of Man, Grand Old Ivy, and Company Way.

HOW TO SUCCEED IN BUSINESS WITHOUT REALLY TRYINGis directed by Music Theater Works artistic director Rudy Hogenmiller, conducted by Roger L. Bingaman and choreographed by Clayton Cross.

The cast includes Ken Singleton (J. Pierrepont Finch), Rick Rapp (J.B. Biggley), Nancy Hays (Hedy LaRue), Jake Stempel (Bud Frump), Nicole Armold (Rosemary Pilkington) and Liz Norton (Miss Jones) and National radio personality Peter Sagal as "The Voice."

The design/production team is Christopher Rhoton and Shane Cinal (co-scenic designer), Sanja Manakoski (costumedesigner), Andrew H. Meyers (lighting designer), Aaron Quick (sound designer), Alice Salazar (Hair and Make-up), Bob Stilton (Props designer), Madeline M. Scott (stage manager) and Jim Davis (production manager).

The opening night reception for HOW TO SUCCEED IN BUSINESS WITHOUT REALLY TRYINGis sponsored by Farmhouse Evanston.

HOW TO SUCCEED IN BUSINESS WITHOUT REALLY TRYING is Music Theater Works' first production of 2019. The season will continue with THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME (August 17-25), LERNER AND LOEWE'S GREATEST HITS (October 4-13) and JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT (December 21-31).

Discounted season ticket packages are still available.

Ticket prices for HOW TO SUCCEED IN BUSINESS WITHOUT REALLY TRYING begin at $34. Ages 25 and younger are half price. To order tickets, or for more information, call the Music Theater Works box office at (847) 920-5360 or order online 24 hours a day at www.MusicTheaterWorks.com





